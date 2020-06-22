Teleradiology Market to Reach $10.62 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 18.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Advancements in medical digital technology, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, development of IT infrastructure, and increase in healthcare expenditure fuel the growth of the global teleradiology market.

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Teleradiology Market by Imaging Technique (X-rays, Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Nuclear imaging, Fluoroscopy, Mammography, and Others), Technology (Hardware, Software, and Telecom & Networking), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." According to the report, the global teleradiology industry was estimated at $2.70 billion in 2017, and is anticipated to hit $10.62 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 18.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2023

Drivers, restraints, & opportunities-

Advancements in medical digital technology, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, development of IT infrastructure, and increase in healthcare expenditure fuel the growth of the global teleradiology market. On the other hand, low availability of broadband networks in rural areas and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, development of low-power consuming, wireless and portable X-ray technologies is expected to create a number of opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Although the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry, the teleradiology market has not been highly impacted as the demand for proper transmission of radiological images and related data from one location to another for various diagnostic purposes has remained the same.

However, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world is expected to influence competition and opportunities in the global market.

The computed tomography segment to dominate by 2025-

Based on imaging technique, the computed tomography segment accounted for around one-fourth of the global teleradiology market share in 2017, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2025. Capability of CT scan to shot complex body structures such as lungs, brain, and cardiac cavities drives the growth of the segment. The nuclear imaging segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.2% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements and increase in diagnostic applications in several diseases, such as cancer & cardiovascular infections.

The software segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on technology, the software segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global teleradiology market revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to lead the trail from 2018 to 2025. This software happens to minimize the wait times that teleradiologists, medical professionals, and physicians experience in the process of retrieving, reviewing and editing patient radiological images which, in turn, has fueled the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the telecom & networking segment would register the fastest CAGR of 20.4% till 2025. This is due to growing demand for telecom services and increasing deployment of 4G.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2023

North America garnered the major share in 2017 –

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2017, generating more than two-fifths of the global teleradiology market. This is attributed to the high awareness about teleradiology and availability of advanced teleradiology software such as PACS, RIS in the province. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 22.1% during the study period. Rise in healthcare expenditure along with strong government support for the development of advanced tele-based technologies has boosted the market growth in this region.

Key players in the industry-

Siemens AG

Global Diagnostics Limited

Radisphere National Radiology Group, Inc.

Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc.

Mednax, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4ways Limited

GE Healthcare

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Everlight Radiology

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports by COVID-19 scenario:

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2026

UK IVF Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2026

U.S. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2026

Advanced Wound Care Market - APAC Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Orthodontics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research