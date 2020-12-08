Telecoms company Telin Wins 2020 Asia-Pacific Excellence Award From Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) has been honoured by Business Worldwide Magazine in its 2020 Asia-Pacific Business Awards. The Indonesia based telecoms company has won the category 'Telecommunications Company of the Year - Asia Pacific' for its sterling work in its field.

The 2020 Asia-Pacific Business Awards are an opportunity to recognise true entrepreneurial flair and corporate excellence in the Asia-Pacific region. The shortlisted parties all have a strong track record in delivering innovative products, services and solutions. The winners also show that their endeavours have had a positive effect on their community and the environment, whilst supporting diversity in their organisations.

In a rapidly expanding technological age, maintaining connectivity is vital for all realms of industry. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) responds to the needs of a diverse range of global clients with a comprehensive package of seamless connectivity services, offering a truly disruptive solution.

Established in 2007, Telin manages the international telecommunications business of its parent company, PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk ("Telkom"), a state-owned enterprise and the biggest telecommunication in Indonesia. The company focuses as an international carrier service and strategic investment in international telecommunications, as well as serving as Telkom's business arm in managing a global network of overseas business lines.

The company's innovative solutions enable its customers to expand their global reach through high quality voice services, data connectivity, Internet access, mobile messaging, and managed network services. It currently manages 23 best-in-class cable systems with a total length of more than 207k km and with 59 points of Presence (PoPs) in 28 countries across the world. Telin also owns 19 Tier II-Tier IV accredited data centres in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Timor Leste.

Connectivity has become increasingly important over the years, but even more so since the dawn of the Covid era. Telin provides customers with peace of mind, offering solutions that are guaranteed to keep the wheels of industry turning even in these uncertain times.

In October 2020 Telin strengthened its business further in the global arena through a new service agreement with OneContact Australia. This collaboration will enable the company to enhance engagement with the stakeholder across New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia through the provision of secure and efficient cloud based messaging services. The agreement marks yet another milestone and achievement for Telin, particularly in a year fuelled by global economic uncertainty.

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

