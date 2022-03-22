TEKLYNX International Launches Validation Accelerator Pack to Simplify Validation Process of Labeling Solutions

"Validating implemented labeling solutions is required for the medical device and life sciences industries, and we're committed to helping companies in this space overcome regulatory challenges," states Thierry Mauger, President of TEKLYNX International. "Our new TEKLYNX VAP offering provides our enterprise labeling customers with customizable validation templates to significantly decrease the amount of work and cost this process takes for validation teams."

The TEKLYNX VAP is available for existing and new installations of CODESOFT plus LABEL ARCHIVE, label security and traceability software, or TEKLYNX CENTRAL, centralized label management solution. It includes the required testing procedures for validation and quality protocols, providing companies with a tool to simplify and accelerate validation documentation and management:

Installation Qualification (IQ) Protocols: Test protocol worksheets to guide and validate the computing prerequisites for correct installation of TEKLYNX software

Test protocol worksheets to guide and validate the computing prerequisites for correct installation of TEKLYNX software Operational Qualification (OQ) Protocols: Test protocol worksheets to guide and validate that TEKLYNX software operation is consistent with the user requirement specification

Test protocol worksheets to guide and validate that TEKLYNX software operation is consistent with the user requirement specification Performance Qualification (PQ) Protocols: Test protocol worksheets to guide and validate TEKLYNX performance and alignment with customer requirements

Test protocol worksheets to guide and validate TEKLYNX performance and alignment with customer requirements Validation Plan and Report: Templates to ensure validation activities are properly planned, reported, and completed in one primary document

TEKLYNX recommends companies work with TEKLYNX Professional Services to help satisfy the documentation needs of IQ, OQ, and PQ validation packages, and to ensure the labeling system aligns with best practices.

Learn more at teklynx.com/validation-accelerator-pack.

