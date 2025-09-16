TEKLYNX 2025 Labeling Products Align with Global Barcode Standards and Advanced Technology

AUCH, France, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software and customer support, released the latest version of their solutions: LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, CODESOFT, SENTINEL, and LABEL ARCHIVE 2025.

With user-centric improvements, the TEKLYNX 2025 solutions are built to align with global barcode standards and advanced technology.

Barcode label design and enterprise label management software solutions.

LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, and CODESOFT are easy-to-use label design solutions for simple to advanced labeling requirements to fit business needs as they grow. Design labels using a familiar Windows interface, connect to local databases or cloud data sources, set up a form to easily print labels with data selected at print time, and encode RFID labels.

Enhancements to TEKLYNX 2025 label design solutions include:

GS1 Digital Link wizard to easily meet global standards

Optimized OData connection to cloud data sources

Expanded barcode support, including the IEC 61406

New ready-to-use label templates

Added native label printer drivers

SENTINEL and LABEL ARCHIVE enterprise solutions eliminate manual data entry and physical label approvals by automating label printing directly out of an ERP system, WMS, or other business system and configuring automatic, digital workflows for paperless label approval processes.

Enhancements to TEKLYNX 2025 enterprise solutions include:

Enhanced integration with REST APIs

Better management of unused printers

Improved label comments functionality and check in/check out process

Compatibility with Microsoft® .NET Framework 8.0

Support for Windows Server 2025, leveraging built-in HTTPS and TLS 1.3

"Our customers inspire every innovation," said Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. "With the release of our latest products, we're helping businesses stay compliant with global barcode standards and industry regulations while embracing cutting-edge technology. We're proud to deliver solutions that enhance efficiency, adaptability, and security—driving progress across industries and the global supply chain."

Learn more about the TEKLYNX 2025 solutions at teklynx.com.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

