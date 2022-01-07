Technology improves life in Guiyang

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

07 Jan, 2022, 01:57 GMT

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn on the big data hub of Guiyang.

How is technology changing our lives? You can find the answer in the big data hub of Guiyang, in Southwest China's Guizhou province. The city is already living in the future by applying big data in all sorts of innovative ways. Canadian vlogger Kirk has more.

Watch the video to learn more
https://youtu.be/Xj24pYMt8yg  

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xj24pYMt8yg

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Also from this source

Edible fungus industry stimulates rural revitalization in Guiyang...

Former UN official hails China's fight against climate change...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics