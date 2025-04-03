TCL Elevates Premium Entertainment by making Latest Gen QD-Mini LED Technology a reality for more homes

PARIS, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Spring in Europe, TCL is bringing high-end entertainment technology to more homes by democratizing QD-Mini LED to its all-C Series TVs.

Spanning up to 115", the C6K, C7K, C8K, and C9K models offer a cinematic viewing experience with cutting-edge latest gen. QD-Mini LED technology, AiPQ processing, and high refresh rates—all designed for stunning picture quality, smooth motion, and immersive sound.

The global No.1 ultra-large, Mini LED and Google TV brand is bringing the proprietary Halo Control System to live. The new C Series optimizes every scene with deeper contrast, richer colors, and fluid motion. Whether watching a blockbuster, catching live sports, or gaming, the C Series delivers an outstanding entertainment experience for any home.

Next-Generation Picture Quality: A New Era of Home Entertainment

TCL's latest C Series marks a significant leap forward in TV technology, bringing QD-Mini LED to a wider audience. Traditional LED TVs rely on backlights that struggle to deliver deep contrast and brightness, but TCL's advanced QD-Mini LED technology features precise light control, ultra-bright highlights, and deeper blacks for unmatched realism.

By integrating Condensed Micro Lens Technology, the C Series enhances brightness, reduces power consumption, and optimizes contrast, ensuring vivid colors and incredible depth. This result is stunning visuals, better light uniformity, and sharper contrast—delivering a premium home theater experience at a competitive price. Mini LED technology also significantly reduces common issues like halo effects and uneven lighting, ensuring that every frame looks sharp and detailed. Whether you're watching an explosive action scene or a shadowy thriller, the Precise Dimming Series creates more realistic depth and contrast.

At the heart of the C Series' industry-leading performance is TCL's AiPQ Processor, an AI-driven picture engine that continuously enhances clarity, brightness, and color balance in real time. AiPQ's intelligent scene recognition adjusts contrast dynamically, making the brights brighter and more impactful while preserving detail in darker areas so you don't lose definition in faces and scenery. It also enhances motion smoothness, reducing blur and judder smooth and lifelike movement. This is particularly beneficial for sports fans and gamers, ensuring that even the fastest on-screen action remains crisp and clear. This intelligent engine dynamically balances power consumption while optimizing brightness and contrast, ensuring a superior viewing experience without worrying about excessive energy use

The C Series Lineup: Cutting-Edge Features for Every Home

C6K: The Entry into QD-Mini LED Excellence

At the core of the C Series lineup is the TCL C6K, an ideal choice for families upgrading from older LED TVs and looking for a reliable, feature-packed home entertainment system.

The TCL C6K brings Mini LED technology for all budgets, featuring precise backlight control, deep blacks, and ultra-precise lighting. The 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro ensures ultra-smooth visuals, reducing motion blur for high-speed sports, movies, and gaming. For gamers, Game Master Pro with FreeSync Premium Pro ensures ultra-responsive, stutter-free performance, delivering lag free gaming and seamless gameplay.

With Dolby Vision IQ & HDR10+ support, the TV automatically adapts brightness and contrast based on room lighting, providing a consistently optimized picture. The Onkyo 2.1 sound system with Dolby Atmos featured on the 55 to 98" screens deliver rich, room-filling audio—enhancing movies, sports, and gaming. Google TV™ integration provides seamless access to streaming services, hands-free voice control, and a personalized entertainment experience.

C7K: Elevating Home Entertainment with Premium Mini LED Performance

For those seeking more advanced features, the TCL C7K steps up with additional brightness, better sound, and more precise lighting control. The C7K delivers richer contrast and superior brightness. Its CrystGlow HVA Panel reduces reflections and enhances image depth.

For sports and gaming, the 144Hz native display eliminates motion blur, and HDR Premium 3000 provides deeper blacks and a wider color spectrum.

The audio is just as impressive, with Audio by Bang & Olufsen in the 50"–98" products providing a rich, cinematic listening experience.

C8K: Expanding QD-Mini LED Brilliance

For those who want a more immersive viewing experience, the TCL C8K enhances both picture quality and gaming performance. With increased brightness, superior contrast, it offers deeper blacks and stunning light control.

The CrystGlow WHVA Panel enhances contrast while reducing reflections, keeping images sharp and vibrant even in bright rooms. The 144Hz native refresh rate ensures smooth, lifelike motion for sports and action-packed content. while Game Accelerator 288Hz takes gaming performance to the next level, delivering ultra-responsive, low-latency gameplay. Audio is just as immersive, with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, it provides a rich, cinematic soundstage that enhances everything from blockbuster movies to high-intensity gaming.

C9K: The Flagship in QD-Mini LED Innovation

At the pinnacle of TCL's Mini LED lineup, the TCL C9K is the ultimate choice for home cinema enthusiasts, combining peak brightness, next-gen Mini LED precision, and industry-leading AI processing. Featuring peak brightness exceeding 6000 nits, the C9K delivers lifelike contrast and precision lighting unmatched in its class.

Powered by TCL AiPQ Pro processing, the C9K intelligently enhances picture quality in real time, optimizing brightness, sharpness, and depth for an incredibly realistic viewing experience. The CrystGlow WHVA panel minimizes glare while ensuring rich contrast and ultra-smooth motion.

For gamers and sports fans, the 144Hz native refresh rate and Game Accelerator 288Hz mode provides fluid motion, while HDMI 2.1 with low-latency features ensures ultra-responsive gameplay.

Complementing its industry-leading picture quality, the C9K features Audio by Bang & Olufsen, creating an immersive, high-fidelity audio experience that brings every scene to life. From breathtaking visuals to room-filling sound, the C9K is TCL's ultimate expression of QD-Mini LED innovation.

TCL C Series: Next-Level Home Entertainment at Every Price Point

With cutting-edge display technology, intelligent picture optimization, and premium audio, the TCL C Series offers something for everyone—from first-time Mini LED buyers to enthusiasts looking for flagship-level performance.

