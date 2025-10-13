Tatu City boosted by USD 500 million mega projects in Kenya

Property seekers flock to live and invest in a well-governed, holistic new African city

TATU CITY, Kenya, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Bay Square, one of Africa's leading real estate developers, will build 60 acres of homes, retail, offices, logistics facilities, and a mosque at Tatu City Special Economic Zone (SEZ), representing a USD 500 million investment over the next decade. The announcement comes amid a surge of interest by global individual investors to live and work in Tatu City's well-governed, holistic environment.

(L-R) Stephen Jennings, Founder & CEO of Rendeavour, and Abdiweli Hassan, OGW, EBS, Founder & Chairman of Business Bay Square, shake hands after signing a KES 65 billion deal to develop homes, retail, offices, warehousing, and a mosque at Tatu City Special Economic Zone.

Business Bay Square, owned by Kenyan entrepreneur Abdiweli Hassan, has a track record of delivering market-leading developments. BBS Mall, in Nairobi's Eastleigh neighbourhood, is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in East and Central Africa, spanning over 130,000 square meters, with more than 1,000 shops and restaurants.

"BBS Mall changed how people viewed Eastleigh, showing that thoughtful development can reshape neighbourhoods and improve how people live and work," said Business Bay Square Founder and Chairman Abdiweli Hassan, OGW, EBS. "Now, the future of development is moving beyond the city centre, where there's space to build holistic communities with everything people need — schools, offices, entertainment, shops, and extensive recreation. Tatu City offers exactly that: a well-planned environment free from congestion and the hassles of commuting."

Business Bay Square's developments at Tatu City will feature high-quality homes next to 30 acres of parks and recreation areas, as well as commercial developments, including offices and retail. A mosque will be located near homes and schools.

Investors from more than 25 countries have already purchased apartments and built homes in Tatu City's residential developments – Jabali Towers, Porini Point, and Kijani Ridge – starting at USD 47,000 (KES 6.1 million). One of seven cities developed by Rendeavour, Africa's new city builder, Tatu City has become a hub for inter-African investment, attracting developers and entrepreneurs from across the continent seeking stability, infrastructure, and predictable governance. The city now hosts over 100 companies and 25,000 people daily who live, work, and study within its dynamic community.

"At all Rendeavour cities – in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana and Democratic Republic of the Congo – we are creating Africa's most liveable, sustainable, and walkable cities, with thoughtfully designed city-wide governance that provides transparent and sustainable rules, levies, and procedures for administering vibrant and inclusive perpetual cities and communities," said Stephen Jennings, Rendeavour's Founder and CEO.

Tatu City has attracted more than USD 3.5 billion in investment, with businesses including Emirates Logistics, Heineken, Cold Solutions, FullCare Medical, Hounen, CCI Global, Dormans, Kärcher, Naivas, NCBA, Hewatele, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Tamarind Group, ADvTECH, Friendship Group, Bakels, Novis, and Davis & Shirtliff.

