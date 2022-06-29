Tata Elxsi Announces a Global Contest for Design Students on World Industrial Design Day

BANGALORE, India, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leading design company that blends technology, creativity, and engineering celebrating World Industrial design day with the launch of a worldwide design and innovation contest for design students.

As the world navigates through uncertain times, the design fraternity must lead the way for change, and with this in mind, Tata Elxsi invites young designers from across the globe to participate in this contest.

As part of the contest, participants must create a sustainable design solution that will address the future needs of consumer goods, healthcare and mobility industries. The process will involve predicting a trend that will emerge in the near future and creating a design that can fulfil this requirement keeping in mind that the solution must be scalable, repeatable and sustainable.

Tata Elxsi's Global Design Head, Nick Talbot, said, "Tata Elxsi is committed to using the power of design and design thinking to deliver relevant design solutions to customers in a way that includes sustainability as a central element of everything we do. This competition seeks the best and brightest ideas from our future designers and innovators to meet the challenge of providing products and services that customers need and want whilst improving our relationship with our planet and all the resources we need to care for."

Participants must submit their design concepts along with wireframing, video/animation, concept diagrams, and other supporting materials to make their ideas presentable and aid the jury's understanding.

The winning entry will be selected by an international jury and awarded a cash prize of US $ 10,000 along with an all-expenses-paid trip to the Global Design event in August.

Alongside the winner, each finalist will be recognized globally and receive an internship offer with Tata Elxsi. The last date to submit entries is 3rd August 2022.

Visit https://asset.tataelxsi.com/ignite-design-contest for information about the design contest and to participate.

