Tata Elxsi Launches DevStudio.ai, a Multi-Agent, ASPICE-Aligned GenAI Platform to Accelerate Automotive Software Engineering

Multi-Agentic suite designed as an AI co-engineer across the SDLC, supporting multiple LLMs

Customer deployments have demonstrated clear speed-to-market and productivity gains across multiple domains, including body, chassis, infotainment, and SDV architectures

Enables automotive-grade software quality, at speed

BENGALURU, India, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, today announced the launch of DevStudio.ai, an automotive multi-agentic solution purpose-built to accelerate the automotive software development lifecycle (SDLC) for OEMs, system suppliers, and semiconductor companies.

DevStudio.ai is an ASPICE-aligned solution powered by multi-agentic architectures, enabling collaboration between automotive engineers and AI across engineering workflows. A key architectural highlight is its ability to operate on both cloud-based infrastructure and air-gapped on-premise environments, delivering deployment flexibility and choice aligned with enterprise infrastructure and AI policies.

While several generative AI tools are emerging to support software development, most are designed for broad-based application development. DevStudio.ai is purpose-built for the automotive SDLC, combining Tata Elxsi's deep domain expertise with generative AI to address the complexity, safety, and compliance requirements of automotive software engineering.

The platform supports all key stages of the ASPICE V-cycle, including system and software requirements, architecture, implementation, testing, and qualification, while maintaining end-to-end traceability across the engineering lifecycle. It also integrates seamlessly with widely used OEM and Tier-1 engineering toolchains, enabling teams to embed DevStudio.ai co-engineers directly into existing development environments.

Sundar Ganapathi, Chief Technology Officer – Automotive, Tata Elxsi, said, "The automotive industry is at an inflection point. Competitive pressures now demand software development at China speed. At the same time, companies must maintain automotive-grade quality and meet global industry standards. DevStudio.ai helps address this challenge. It brings the power of generative AI into the automotive software development lifecycle. This enables OEMs and suppliers accelerate development, while maintaining the rigor required for safety-critical automotive systems."

DevStudio.ai is now in select programs of global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers in North America, Japan, and India, across body, chassis, infotainment, and SDV architectures, with early deployments demonstrating clear speed-to-market and productivity gains.

Pallavi Dalal, Head – Automotive GenAI and AI Practice, Tata Elxsi, added, "DevStudio.ai represents the culmination of intensive research and development between our automotive domain and GenAI specialist teams. We see the future of automotive software development where an AI co-engineer works alongside every engineer. To realise this vision, we are partnering with the entire innovation ecosystem, from leading GenAI companies to hyperscalers, to build and scale DevStudio.ai. This is Future forward for automotive engineering."

Learn more about how Tata Elxsi and DevStudio.ai can help you co-engineer your development lifecycles.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation. Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. It brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connected and software-defined vehicles (SDVs), and deep digital and AI capabilities, supported by a worldwide network of design studios, development centres and digital innovation hubs.

For more information, please visit: www.tataelxsi.com/industries/automotive

