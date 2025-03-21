Tata Communications Vayu to Revolutionise Cloud for the Intelligent Enterprise

MUMBAI, India, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483), a leading global communications technology player and a prominent player in private Cloud, today announced the launch of Tata Communications Vayu, its next-gen Cloud fabric revolutionising enterprise IT. With a unified, purpose-driven architecture, it tackles rising Cloud costs, multi-Cloud complexities, and AI infrastructure demands — empowering businesses to navigate the Intelligent Enterprise era seamlessly.

Key features

Unified & Cost-Optimised : Seamlessly integrates IaaS, PaaS, AI, Security, and Connectivity, reducing Cloud costs by up to 30%

: Seamlessly integrates IaaS, PaaS, AI, Security, and Connectivity, reducing Cloud costs by AI-Powered & Scalable: On-demand NVIDIA GPUs , AI Studio, and automation accelerate AI adoption while cutting costs

On-demand , AI Studio, and automation accelerate AI adoption while cutting costs Simplified Multi-Cloud & DevOps : Vendor-agnostic with built-in DevOps tools, API management, & microservices

: Vendor-agnostic with built-in DevOps tools, API management, & microservices Security & Compliance : Zero-trust framework, encryption, and compliance with DPDP 2025, RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, MeitY

: Zero-trust framework, encryption, and compliance with Industry-Specific Solutions: Customisable for government, finance, and retail , balancing Cloud models

Customisable for , balancing Cloud models Sustainable & Future-Ready: Carbon -neutral Cloud, energy-efficient data centres, and direct liquid cooling plans

Built for ease, control and the future, the Cloud fabric seamlessly integrates IaaS, PaaS, AI Platform, Security, Cloud Connectivity, and professional services into a single, intelligent ecosystem. This eliminates management complexity, reduces operational costs and ensures enterprises can scale effortlessly — without vendor lock-in. With a transparent pricing model, built-in FinOps automation, and multi-Cloud flexibility, it delivers up to 30% cost savings while optimising workload performance. Compared with large Cloud service providers, it reduces costs by 15-25%, with no data egress charges or hidden fees.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, Tata Communications Vayu AI Cloud provides on-demand access to high-performance NVIDIA GPUs, eliminating costly infrastructure investments and enabling seamless AI model training, fine-tuning, and deployment at scale. It also features an AI Studio — including an AI workbench, model garden, and responsible AI frameworks — to accelerate innovation. Additionally, integrated Generative AI and AIOps automate operations and enhance intelligent monitoring, while AI-driven DevOps tools and advanced training platforms empower businesses to deploy AI efficiently, reducing complexity and controlling costs.

Tata Communications Vayu's PaaS services further simplify application deployment with serverless computing, auto scaling, and managed databases. Its AI/ML platform streamlines model training and deployment, while built-in API management, microservices and Integrated DevOps tools automate workflows — enabling enterprises to innovate rapidly without infrastructure management burdens.

Unlike traditional Cloud solutions that require managing multiple vendors and platforms, Tata Communications Vayu offers a fully integrated Cloud ecosystem spanning compute, storage, AI, security, and Cloud connectivity. Whether enterprises need high-performance virtual machines, scalable storage, or AI-powered automation, it delivers a seamless platform to build, deploy, and manage workloads.

Recognising that no two businesses are alike, Tata Communications collaborates with enterprises to design purpose-built Cloud strategies that balance public, private, and on-premises deployments. From government to financial services to retail, Tata Communications Vayu ensures Cloud infrastructure aligns with industry-specific requirements, and long-term growth aspirations.

The fabric guarantees seamless data accessibility across different environments — on-premises, in the Cloud, or at the Edge — while maintaining data integrity throughout its lifecycle. Featuring precise access controls, data masking, consent management, and protection of personal information, the robust framework safeguards sensitive enterprise data, offering businesses peace of mind.

Tata Communications Vayu also features a zero-trust security framework, advanced identity and access controls, and compliance with key regulations — including the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules 2025, RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Enterprises can operate confidently, knowing their data is encrypted both at rest and in transit, protected against evolving cyber threats.

Finally, in an era where sustainability is a business imperative, Tata Communications Vayu leads with carbon-neutral Cloud options and energy-efficient data centres. Tata Communications plans to introduce direct liquid cooling — an advanced technology optimising heat management for high-performance computing — allowing enterprises to achieve ESG goals while benefitting from superior Cloud performance.

A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications, said: "As the digital era accelerates, the need for enterprise Cloud and AI solutions that balance performance, cost, and sustainability has never been greater. Tata Communications Vayu is more than a product — it will pioneer a new way forward for businesses to integrate, uncomplicate and innovate."

Bhaskar Gorti, Executive Vice President, Cloud and Cybersecurity Services, Tata Communications added: "Tata Communications Vayu signifies a transformational shift. Enterprises today need more than just basic Cloud services, and our latest offering is the beginning of a new chapter in Cloud evolution — one where technology is no longer an obstacle but an enabler of limitless possibilities."

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, Cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's Cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including financial, regulatory, and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward- looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

