Tata Communications Paves Way for Amazon Web Services' Advanced AI-Optimised Network in India

MUMBAI, India, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced that the companies will enable an advanced AI-ready network in India. The strategic collaboration will establish a high-capacity, resilient long-distance network connecting three major AWS infrastructure locations to bolster generative AI adoption and cloud innovation in India.

The collaboration marks one of the India's largest ever network deployments by Tata Communications in terms of size, scale and bandwidth. AWS has two data centre regions in India located in Mumbai and Hyderabad, and AWS Direct Connect and AWS Edge Network infrastructure in Chennai. The network will connect AWS infrastructure in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai through a comprehensive, national long-haul network, creating a powerful infrastructure backbone for AI and machine learning (ML) workloads across India.

Key highlights of the partnership:

Next-Generation Network Connectivity:

Leverage Tata Communications' state-of-the-art network to provide high-bandwidth, low-latency connections essential for AI workloads. AWS will continue to deploy its custom network technologies on this network, enabling industry-leading security, availability, and performance between AWS locations Enablement of AI-Powered Applications: Further enable businesses across India to build, train, and deploy scalable AI applications, fostering innovation in sectors like healthcare, finance, and education

Further enable businesses across to build, train, and deploy scalable AI applications, fostering innovation in sectors like healthcare, finance, and education Commitment to Security and Compliance: Ensure robust security measures and adhere to regulatory standards to protect data integrity and privacy

The new network will help provide leading network performance and scalability that are critical for next-generation AI applications. By leveraging Tata Communications state-of-the-art network, AWS will further empower Indian businesses to develop Gen AI applications and train AI models, with unprecedented speed and efficiency. The network will feature express routes with ultra-low latency, helping ensure seamless data transfer and processing capabilities essential for compute-intensive AI and ML workloads.

"This association marks our largest ever National Long-Distance program and showcases Tata Communications' unparalleled capability to support large-capacity, complex projects requiring scaled network solutions," said Genius Wong, Executive Vice President, Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications. "AI is transforming industries globally, and our collaboration with AWS positions us at the forefront of this revolution in India. Together, we're enabling a network that not only meets the current demands but anticipates the needs of tomorrow. By building a tailored network solution we're ushering in an AI era in India, reinforcing our position as the long-term partner of choice for global technology leaders."

"We are excited to work with Tata Communications to establish an advanced in-country network in India," said Jesse Dougherty, Vice President for Network Edge Services at Amazon Web Services. "The infrastructure is designed to support the most data intensive workloads, like 5G, generative AI, and high-performance computing. This collaboration with Tata Communications will further enable our customers in India to innovate at scale with cloud and generative AI, and drive growth in India's rapidly expanding digital economy."

