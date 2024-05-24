Tan Xuguang: Driving Strategic Collaboration with Leading Global Industry Enterprises

MUNICH, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 22nd to 23rd, 2024, Tan Xuguang, along with a delegation, convened in Munich, Germany, to conduct a visit and engagement with prominent entities including Germany's TÜV Süd Group, FEV GmbH, and MAN Truck & Bus Group, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group. The primary objective of this initiative was to tackle the challenges posed by the advent of the new technological landscape. Central to this endeavor was the establishment of a succession of strategic cooperation agreements aimed at harmonizing global cooperation frameworks.

On May 23rd, 2024, Tan Xuguang and his delegation paid a visit to the MAN Truck & Bus Group, operating under the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Traton Group. During this visit, they engaged in comprehensive discussions with Christian Levin, who serves as both the Chairman and CEO of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Traton Group and as the President and CEO of the Scania Commercial Vehicles Group. The focal point of these discussions revolved around the anticipated competitive dynamics and technological trajectories within the global commercial vehicle industry.

Christian Levin articulated, "Throughout the past year, our management teams have participated in numerous efficient and pragmatic visits and exchanges, resulting in the elevation of our cooperative relationship to unprecedented heights. We hold deep admiration for the accomplishments of the Sinotruk Group within the global heavy-duty truck market in recent years. The alignment of our industrial chain layouts presents mutually beneficial synergies, paving the way for extensive strategic cooperation opportunities. We eagerly anticipate the deepening of exchanges and collaboration within the realm of new technologies, with the overarching goal of achieving development that is mutually advantageous."

Tan Xuguang asserted, "The Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Traton Group has consistently served as a benchmark from which we derive invaluable insights. The longstanding successful collaboration between the Sinotruk Group and the MAN Truck & Bus Group in Germany spanning 15 years underscores our status as close strategic partners. Irrespective of past, present, or future, our alliance remains steadfast. We are resolutely committed to broadening cooperation across the comprehensive spectrum of 'traditional energy + new energy' and dual industrial chains, thereby facilitating win-win outcomes in the global arena of cooperation and competition."

Tan Xuguang and his delegation conducted a tour of the intelligent heavy truck factory operated by the MAN Truck & Bus Group. Throughout the duration of the visit and ensuing discussions, Alexander Vlaskamp, Chairman and CEO of the MAN Truck & Bus Group, provided continuous accompaniment, offering insights and facilitating exchanges.

On May 22nd, 2024, Tan Xuguang presided over a strategic technology seminar held in Munich, facilitating collaboration between Weichai and the German engine technology consulting company, FEV. The seminar brought together experts from both FEV and Weichai headquarters, fostering extensive exchanges and discussions pertaining to product enhancements, competitive benchmarking, and future strategic planning.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421303/image_5030058_9062673.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421304/image_5030058_9062893.jpg