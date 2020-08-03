Tampon Market to Garner $4.05 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in awareness regarding availability of feminine hygiene products and advent of organic tampons have boosted the growth of the global tampon market

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Tampon Market by Product (Radially Wound Pledget And Rectangular/Square Pad), Material (Cotton, Rayon, and Blended), and Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacy & Retail Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global tampon market size was pegged at $2.81 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $4.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in awareness regarding availability of feminine hygiene products and advent of organic tampons have boosted the growth of the global tampon market. However, availability of substitutes and cost of tampons and cultural resistance & limited level of acceptance of the sanitary protections hamper the market. On the contrary, untapped opportunities in developing countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request Sample Report With Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6464

Covid-19 scenario:

During global lockdown, priority has been given to the production of essentials. Since, tampons come under essential items, the production and companies have not been much affected.

The situation of lockdown has scared people regarding the availability of essentials including sanitary objects. This is why, demand for tampons have been increased in the initial phase of lockdown.

The supply chain, however, has been greatly affected, which resulted into shortage of raw materials, impacting the manufacturing processes.

The radially wound pledget segment dominated the market

Based on type, the radially wound pledget segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global tampon market. Furthermore, the segment would maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that these tampons are more comfortable compared to the other types of sanitary objects.

The online stores segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2026

Based on distribution channel, the online stores segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global tampon market. Furthermore, the segment would rule the roost throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in awareness among women population regarding the availability of number of sanitary options for menstruation, growth in awareness campaigns conducted by manufacturers, women communities, and educational institutes, and rise in healthcare expenditure.

North America held the lion's share

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the revenue, owing to awareness regarding availability of tampons in the market and presence of high number of educated women in the region. However, the global tampon market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of large women population, increase in adoption of advanced products, and rise in disposable income

For Purchase Enquiry at:

Major market players

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Bodywise Ltd

Corman SpA

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Procter and Gamble Co.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Unicharm Corporation.

