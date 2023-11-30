Talos Teams up with Uniswap Labs and Fireblocks in Landmark Partnership to Bring DeFi Liquidity to Institutional Investors

Opens Up Important New Source of Liquidity for Talos Clients

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, the premier provider of technology for institutions to trade digital assets, and Uniswap Labs, the most trusted name in decentralized finance (DeFi), announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to bring decentralized liquidity and onchain settlement to professional traders and institutions.

Uniswap Labs' Trading APIs will provide Talos's clients with enterprise-grade access to the deepest liquidity venue in DeFi with thousands of assets in the Talos order book format they are familiar with. In the near future, clients will also be able to use the new UniswapX ecosystem, which sources liquidity from additional sources to bring even better prices, MEV protection, and gasless swaps to users. Institutional client access to Uniswap is supported by Fireblocks, an enterprise platform to manage digital asset operations and build innovative businesses on the blockchain.

"We are thrilled to be working with Uniswap Labs and Fireblocks to expand liquidity access for our institutional clients," said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. "At the cornerstone of the DeFi ecosystem, Uniswap has the breadth of assets and depth of liquidity that institutional traders need. And to have this partnership powered by Fireblocks, a digital assets infrastructure provider trusted by some of the most renowned institutions, is very fitting. Together, we share a vision of making digital assets more accessible in a financial marketplace that's more open."

At launch, clients will have the distinctive ability to execute orders on Uniswap using Talos's advanced time-based execution algorithmic strategies, including the TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price) algorithm. This integration paves the way for Talos's strategies to be able to interact across both centralized and decentralized liquidity venues seamlessly, expanding opportunities for clients to achieve best execution.

"We welcome Talos clients to the Uniswap ecosystem: deep liquidity, expansive assets, and safe on-chain settlement 24/7," said Mary-Catherine Lader, COO of Uniswap Labs. "Uniswap Labs' smart contract expertise has transformed blockchain-based markets. This integration brings institutions the deep liquidity they need and sophisticated smart-contract market structure that they've never had access to before. It's a big step forward for adoption of onchain markets."

"In the last 12 months, Fireblocks customers have deployed $6 billion into Uniswap. Being that we've long supported Talos's integrations and have previously supported Uniswap Labs via retail connectors, we are thrilled that Uniswap Labs is now a part of this ecosystem to simplify workflows for Fireblocks customers," added Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks. "We're committed to remaining at the forefront of providing enterprise-grade technology and are proud to work with Talos and Uniswap to deliver an important point of entry to a significant source of liquidity."

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology that supports the full digital asset trading lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement, lending, borrowing and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key participants in today's digital asset ecosystem – exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians and more – through a single point of entry. By streamlining the entire trading process, Talos helps mitigate intermediary risk and facilitate best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com .

Talos Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions.

About Uniswap Labs

Uniswap Labs is the largest on-chain marketplace for digital assets and the most trusted name in DeFi. The Uniswap Protocol is the leading source of liquidity across DeFi, processing $1.7 trillion in lifetime volume. Uniswap Labs builds products that allow users to easily and safely access DeFi, including the Uniswap web and mobile apps and UniswapX. Uniswap Labs makes swapping simple – anytime, anywhere. Learn more at app.uniswap.org/swap .

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves thousands of financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $4 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com .

