Talos Extends Series B to $150M in Strategic Fundraise

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset infrastructure, technology and data supporting the full trading and portfolio management lifecycle, today announced a $45 million Series B extension, including new strategic investors Robinhood Markets, Sony Innovation Fund, IMC, QCP and Karatage, alongside returning investors a16z crypto, BNY and Fidelity Investments.

The fundraising round brings the company's total amount raised in its Series B to $150 million. The post-money valuation will reach approximately $1.5 billion.

"We're proud to have some of the world's most respected institutions, most of them existing clients and partners, join us as investors," said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. "We extended our Series B round to accommodate interest from strategic partners who recognize Talos's role in providing core institutional infrastructure for digital assets. At a time when traditional asset classes are increasingly migrating to digital rails, these partners wanted to be more closely aligned with our growth. Together, we're building the foundation for the next generation of financial markets."

This strategic round brings together partners and investors whose portfolio companies are involved in digital assets, ranging from trading and custody to liquidity provision and infrastructure.

"Talos's flexibility and rapid adaptability allow us to deepen our liquidity and deliver even more advanced features to Robinhood Crypto customers," said Johann Kerbrat, SVP and GM of Crypto at Robinhood. "We're happy to support their growth as they work to power the digital asset ecosystem."

"Talos has built a comprehensive crypto platform from the ground up to address the complex needs of large financial institutions as they rapidly scale their businesses," said Kazuhito Hadano, CEO, Sony Ventures Corporation. "At Sony Innovation Fund, we've been particularly impressed by the company's evolution from order execution to a full front-, middle- and back-office solution, complemented by robust digital asset data and analytics. We're excited to support Talos in this next phase of growth and help accelerate its continued expansion."

A portion of the investment was settled using stablecoins, reflecting the growing use of blockchain-based payment rails in institutional transactions. Proceeds from the Series B extension will be used to expand product development across the Talos platform, from portfolio construction and risk management, to execution, treasury and settlement tools. In particular, Talos plans to expand its platform to support traditional asset classes as they migrate to become digital assets.

The fundraise follows a period of significant momentum for Talos, marked by the company roughly doubling revenues and number of clients each year for the past 2 years. Talos announced the launch of its RFQ platform with BlackRock's traders on the Aladdin® platform, as well as the acquisitions of four best-in-class digital asset firms: Coin Metrics, Cloudwall, Skolem and D3X Systems, enhancing the company's capabilities across data, risk management, DeFi infrastructure and portfolio engineering.

Investors additionally commented:

"Talos's focus on institutional requirements – performance, safety and reliability – positions it as a preferred gateway for institutions entering digital asset markets and aligns with IMC's view of how the market will continue to evolve and mature." – Jae Park, CFO Crypto, IMC

"Digital assets are no longer a standalone market – they're becoming the rails for broader capital markets. Talos is building the infrastructure that allows institutions to trade, manage risk and allocate capital seamlessly across that transition." – Darius Sit, Founder of QCP

"Anton and the Talos team have built an exceptional, institutional-grade platform that is the essential infrastructure for the evolving digital asset ecosystem. Their relentless focus on innovation, combined with best-in-class execution, positions Talos as the dominant leader as traditional finance migrates to digital rails. As a long-term believer in high-quality infrastructure and deep tech, Karatage is proud to invest and support their next phase of growth and contribute to building the foundation for the future of financial markets infrastructure." – Marius Barnett, Co-Founder and CEO, Karatage

