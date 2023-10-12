Talos Integrates with Coinbase International Exchange to Offer Institutional Clients Expanded Access to Perpetual Futures Trading

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, a provider of institutional digital assets trading technology, announced its integration with Coinbase International Exchange, a licensed digital assets exchange that launched earlier this year. The integration allows mutual clients of Talos and Coinbase International Exchange based in eligible jurisdictions outside of the US to trade perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange directly from the Talos platform.

Perpetual futures account for nearly 75% of global crypto trading volume. As a result of this integration, institutions will be able to access Coinbase International Exchange via a user interface for the first time. By connecting to Coinbase International Exchange's capabilities—including access to BTC, ETH, LTC, and XRP perpetual futures contracts, real-time 24/7 risk management, and dynamic margin requirements—Talos expands its clients' access to an important means of exposure to digital assets.

"We are excited to collaborate with Coinbase International Exchange to achieve our shared goal of driving institutional adoption of digital assets globally," said Dan Packham, VP of EMEA Operations at Talos. "This integration underscores our commitment to expanding our network of high-quality exchanges and liquidity providers. Coinbase International Exchange's focus on transparent and robust risk management aligns with our objective to deliver to our clients the tools and liquidity they need to trade with confidence."

Both Talos and Coinbase International Exchange uphold rigorous standards of regulatory compliance and security. Coinbase International's recently approved regulatory license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority reinforces its commitment to partnering with high-bar global regulators. Talos's platform, known for securely integrating institutional clients with their preferred exchanges, OTC desks, custodians and other digital asset providers, stands as a strong complement.

"The need for trust, security, and transparency in global crypto markets has never been stronger," said Emmanual Goh, Head of Coinbase International Exchange. "We are pleased to integrate with Talos, known for their trading technology for digital assets, to bring our perpetual futures offering to a broad institutional clientele. Together, we are expanding institutional access to digital assets."

Eligible mutual clients can seamlessly connect to Coinbase International Exchange either through Talos's graphical user interface (GUI) or application programming interface (API). This integration expands on the ongoing collaboration between Talos and Coinbase as the companies work towards their shared goal of increasing institutional access to digital assets.

To learn more, please contact intx.enquiries@coinbase.com or media@talos.com

About Talos

Talos provides an institutional-grade technology infrastructure that supports the full lifecycle of digital assets trading and procurement including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trade execution, settlement, lending, and borrowing. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects the diverse group of participants involved in today's crypto-asset market structure – institutional investors, prime brokers, exchanges, OTC desks, lenders, and custodians – through a single point of entry. This streamlines the entire trading process, eliminates unnecessary intermediary risk, and provides institutions a clear path to best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

Disclaimer: Talos offers software as a service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions. For information about which services are available in your jurisdiction, please reach out to your sales representative.

SOURCE Talos Trading