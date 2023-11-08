TAILG's New Brand TLG Makes Spectacular Debut at EICMA in Milan, Italy

Inaugurating its Presence in Europe, TLG Unveils First Flagship Store in Switzerland

MILAN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, TAILG showcased its new brand at EICMA, Italy's premier exhibition for motorcycles. The company unveiled TLG to a global audience and simultaneously inked a deal to open its first European flagship store in Switzerland.

TAILG 's new TLG brand makes spectacular debut

TLG, drawing on TAILG's over 20 years of R&D expertise in the two and three-wheeled electric vehicle sector, was created to meet the demands of urban commuting with electric bikes and scooters. Embodying the ethos of Try · Love · Go, the brand is dedicated to shaping a personalized, intelligent urban travel lifestyle.

The four founders of TAILG took to the stage to unveil the new brand at the launch event.

Sun Muchai, Senior Vice President of TAILG, highlighted that TLG, backed by TAILG 's extensive technological expertise and intelligent manufacturing infrastructure in the electric vehicle sector, embodies the group's unwavering commitment to global markets.

TAILG has consistently been dedicated to exploring green, low-carbon and eco-friendly concepts, with a focus on the experience of riders worldwide using electric two-wheel transportation. As an electric mobility partner of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), TAILG has consistently collaborated with UNEP to actively champion the principles of low-carbon mobility and electric mobility solutions across the globe for many years.

"TAILG is committed to providing users with smart short-distance travel solutions that embody simplicity, elegance, intelligence, and agility. We also aspire to deliver a technologically sophisticated, resilient, and enduring brand and product experience while placing significant emphasis on community culture and engagement. We hope that consumers will fall in love it from the first ride," added Mr. Sun.

Multiple new products make their worldwide debut

As a global trendsetter for two-wheelers, TAILG 's decision to launch the new TLG brand at EICMA holds great significance. In recent years, the global two-wheeled vehicle market has experienced rapid growth, especially in Europe, with France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands leading the way.

In a bid to offer European consumers superior low-carbon, eco-friendly short-distance travel solutions, TLG has strategically positioned itself in the mid-to-high-end markets and has been committed to providing customized products based on local regional characteristics, user habits and market segments, with a focus on E-Bikes and E-scooters.

During the launch event, several new products, including the GTS, CTS and TL6, were unveiled.

Simultaneously, a strategic cooperation agreement on TLG's first European flagship store was formally signed by TAILG and the business partner. The 400-square-meter venue will soon open in Switzerland and be the first in Europe where local consumers can quickly experience new TLG products following their launch.

At the EICMA 2023, TAILG also unveiled several new TAILG offerings, including the S1, S2, and ETS, which are ideal for city dwellers, as well as the TY3 and TY3 PRO, two off-road racing models designed specifically for young enthusiasts. These releases provide consumers with a broad range of product options.

About TAILG

Founded in 2004 in Shenzhen, China, TAILG is a global technology group company which integrates the research and development, production, sales, sharing, and charging & swapping of electric vehicles, and other whole industry chain services. Relying on the high-standard R&D center, TAILG owns more than 1,000 national patents and operates nine production bases in China and has an annual production capacity of over 12 million vehicles. It also has more than 30,000 terminal experience stores and exports to more than 90 countries and regions worldwide.

