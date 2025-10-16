Laser Armor KING Steals the Spotlight as TAILG Shines at the 138th Canton Fair

News provided by

TAILG

16 Oct, 2025, 10:22 GMT

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 138th Canton Fair officially opened, gathering over 32,000 exhibitors from around the world. As a global trailblazer in long-range electric two-wheel vehicles, TAILG once again made a powerful appearance, showcasing its innovation, design, and global reach.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
TAILG showcases its full lineup at the 138th Canton Fair.
This image opens in the lightbox
TAILG’s new Laser Armor KING debuts with bold design and powerful performance.

Participating in the Canton Fair since 2010, TAILG has become a key force representing Chinese manufacturing on the global stage. This year, the brand presented 23 models across all categories — from high-speed electric motorcycles and household scooters to E-bikes and tricycles — fully demonstrating its comprehensive new energy mobility solutions.

The spotlight fell on the Laser Armor KING, the latest masterpiece in TAILG's mecha-inspired series. With its sharp aesthetics, dual-lamp design, and a 2000W motor delivering 65 km/h top speed and 80 km range, the model captivated visitors and continued the hot legacy of the Laser Armor line.

At the booth, AI robots offered interactive product introductions, while immersive "riding culture" installations allowed visitors to feel the energy and joy of mobility. Business representatives from multiple countries stopped to experience, discuss, and explore cooperation, highlighting TAILG's expanding international influence and growing dealer network.

Driven by innovation, TAILG leads the long-range sector with over 2,000 patents and its self-developed V6 flat-wire hub motor, featuring higher efficiency, greater stability, and longer range. The brand's Low-Carbon Research Institute also drives sustainable mobility, integrating eco-friendly technologies into product design and manufacturing.

TAILG operates seven global marketing centers and ten manufacturing bases, with an annual capacity of over 15 million units. With products sold in more than 90 countries and serving over 45 million users, TAILG has built global trust through consistent quality and technological excellence.

Together, Go Further — not just a slogan, but a commitment to drive greener, smarter, and farther. TAILG continues to advance electric mobility worldwide, empowering more riders to explore a cleaner and more connected future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798020/TAILG_showcases_full_lineup_138th_Canton_Fair.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798021/TAILG_s_Laser_Armor_KING_debuts_bold_design_powerful_performance.jpg

Also from this source

TAILG Shines at the 137th Canton Fair with a Diverse Lineup of Electric Vehicles

TAILG Shines at the 137th Canton Fair with a Diverse Lineup of Electric Vehicles

On April 15, the 137th Canton Fair opened in Guangzhou, attracting over 31,000 exhibitors and more than 60,000 overseas buyers attending in person....
TAILG Represents the Industry at COP29, Advancing South-South Cooperation with Low-Carbon Solutions

TAILG Represents the Industry at COP29, Advancing South-South Cooperation with Low-Carbon Solutions

Recently, the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) was held in Baku, Azerbaijan. As a representative of the electric mobility industry,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Retail

Retail

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics