TAILG Represents the Industry at COP29, Advancing South-South Cooperation with Low-Carbon Solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) was held in Baku, Azerbaijan. As a representative of the electric mobility industry, which provides clean energy solutions for climate change, TAILG attended the conference and shared its green and low-carbon solutions, promoting South-South cooperation with practical actions.

Yao Li, President of TAILG Group, represented the industry to show low-carbon mobility solutions at COP29.

The COP29 focused on climate finance, enhancing carbon reduction targets, and improving global carbon market mechanisms. New energy transportation solutions from China are highly valued and urgently sought after by developing countries.

TAILG President Yao Li attended the High-level Forum on South-South Cooperation on Climate Change, sharing insights on the electric vehicle sector's role in advancing low-carbon mobility and highlighting the potential of two-wheeled electric vehicles in new energy and photovoltaics.

"As a global pioneer in long-range electric two-wheelers, TAILG is willing to actively participate in the Africa Solar Belt program of South-South Cooperation and aspires to be a promoter, practitioner, explorer, and leader of global low-carbon mobility." Yao Li, President of TAILG Group, invited to the High-Level Forum on South-South Cooperation, emphasized TAILG's continued support for developing countries in combating climate change through product donations, technical aid, and knowledge sharing.

TAILG, with 21-year deep engagement in e-mobility, leverages advanced R&D centers and a CNAS-accredited laboratory to drive innovation in energy-saving, new energy batteries, and charging and swapping technologies. To date, it has over 2,000 patents, which have been widely promoted in low- and middle-income countries around the world.

Since 2017, as a e-mobility partner of the United Nations, TAILG has launched e-mobility projects in Kenya, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and other countries.

With support from China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the Belt and Road Center, TAILG has electrified the Philippine postal service and advanced low-carbon transportation in Thailand, driving green transformations in industries like takeout and passenger transport. In Africa, the TK90 electric motorcycle, co-developed with Ghana's KOFA, reduces operating costs by 30% through its exchangeable lithium battery pack.

TAILG President Yao Li stated that the group's Global E-Mobility Programme Research Institute is advancing photovoltaic and electric vehicle integration to provide cleaner, more sustainable energy for green mobility and home storage in local areas.

The e-mobility industry represented by TAILG is actively expanding globally, embracing climate action and shaping a promising future for global electric transportation.

