Tactical Communication Market To Reach US$44,834.46 Million By 2031 At Register A CAGR Of 11.00% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global tactical communication market is growing significantly, owing to the rising demand for automatic filter systems across different regions.

The tactical communication market forecast analyzes market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The rising demand for tactical communication, modernization and replacement of ageing communication equipment, and increasing government spending toward the adoption of modern communication systems drives the tactical communication market growth.

The Wireless systems have transformed how communication occurs within the military over the past two decades. Most of the miscommunications in tactical operations have been eliminated with the rise of digital signal processing and compression. Tactical Communication is done through different types of radios, like high-capacity data radios, manpack radios, soldier radios, and vehicular intercommunication radios.

Check valuable insights in the Tactical Communication Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014489

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The military communication technology is going to be enhanced due to the rapid change from conventional to asymmetric warfare, which includes weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, financial crime, and cyberattacks. Globally, the armed forces are focusing on the modernization of network-based communication capabilities of their military equipment across the land, air, and sea domains to enhance combat effectiveness; thus, the growth of the tactical communication market is being driven.



Growing Concerns Related to Security of Military Communications: The aerospace industry and defense forces heavily rely on advanced communication systems, which allow the continuous and effective contact between personnel at different sites as well as with the base station or ground station. The privacy and security of tactical communications constitute the defense industry's main concern. Defense forces usually require long-distance communications to be able to transfer real-time information to the troops. In order to have communication capabilities, they depend on a combination of physical components and software, which is a complex and large network.



Military communication, which includes tactical communication, is the passing of any information, in particular, orders and military intelligence, from one command, person, or place to another on a battlefield, especially during fighting. Moreover, land-based forces have started using sophisticated wireless technology and cell phones while they are in ground vehicles or as dismounted infantry; the rising advancements in communication systems have brought about these changes. The demand for secure communication for land-based forces on the move is increasing, and this need is being met by communication solutions in a smaller form factor, such as manpack radios that enhance mobility.



Rising Adoption of Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Technology to Provide Advanced Communication Solution: As the network-centric warfare is getting more and more advanced, satcom tech is switching to its next-gen and demand for it is rising. In the current scenario, a connected soldier is supposed to be armed with the network features that enable real-time data sharing, which is necessary for fulfilling the mission requirements as well as sustaining the operational capability. Owing to the vastness of the Area of Responsibility (AOR), the naval battlefields, on the other hand, can be very tough.

The concept of network-centric warfare, which allows communication between all the sensors, weapons, and platforms regardless of their geographical position, has been adopted by navies from different parts of the world. SATCOM is a must-have feature in creating and realizing network-centric capabilities for the military. The situation with terrestrial networks is that they are prone to safety issues and are less reliable because of physical barriers. The design features of SATCOM technology on air-to-ground, air-to-air, ship-to-ship, and ship-to-shore platforms are the provision of communication channels. The communication satellite terminals are the means to easily incorporate the tactical communication networks of mobile platforms, warships, and aircraft.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, respectively. North America is leading the global tactical communication market owing to high technological maturity, high defense investments, and the need for safe, integrated, and resilient communications across all operational domains. The US and Canada are the two prominent countries in the North American region. While comparatively limited in scale, Mexico is modernizing its tactical communications to support internal security and border defense missions.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Tactical Communication Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014489

Market Segmentation

Based on platform, the tactical communication market is bifurcated into airborne, shipborne, land, and underwater. The Airborne segment held the largest share of the tactical communication market in 2024.

By type, the market is segmented into soldier radio, manpack radio, vic (vehicular intercommunication radio), high capacity data radio (HCDR), and others. The Soldier Radio segment held the largest share of the tactical communication market in 2024.

In terms of technology, the tactical communication market is classified into Time-Division Multiplexing (TDM) and Next-Generation Network (NGN). The Next-Generation Network (NGN) segment held the largest share of the tactical communication market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the tactical communication market are Thales Group, Ultra Electronics, Viasat, Inc., Airbus S.A.S., Rohde & Schwarz, ASELSAN A.Ş., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Codan Communications, and Elbit Systems Ltd., among others.

Trending Topics: Military Drones Market, Airborne Surveillance Market

Global Headlines on Tactical Communication Market BAE Systems and Hanwha Systems have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop technology and collaborative to deliver a multi-sensor satellite system for international markets. In 2024, the U.S. Navy awarded BAE Systems a US$85 million production contract to deliver additional Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) systems Bittium Corporation has signed a Framework Agreement with BAE Systems (Operations) Ltd (acting through BAE Systems Digital Intelligence) for BAE Systems to offer Bittium's tactical communications products, services, and systems for the use by its customers both in the UK and abroad



Get Premium Copy of Tactical Communication Market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014489

Conclusion

The tactical communications market ecosystem is dynamic interplay of the world's defense giants, the niche technology specialists, and the continually changing demands of end-users. To a great extent, growth is propelled by the persistent upgrade in defense, the increased need for secure and resilient battlefield communications, and the accelerated implementation of software-defined radio (SDR) and IP-based networks.

Trending Related Reports:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in :Korean | German | Japanese | French | Arabic | Chinese | Italian | Spanish

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg