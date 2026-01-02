Systemair's President and CEO Robert Larsson starts today

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, January 2, 2026, Robert Larsson assumes the position of President and CEO of Systemair (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR).

The Board of Directors of Systemair AB appointed Robert Larsson as the new President and CEO on July 3, 2025, to succeed Roland Kasper, who has served as President and CEO since 2015.

"I am both honoured and very pleased that the Board has entrusted me with this responsibility, and I feel great enthusiasm about leading this international ventilation group together with the rest of the management team. Systemair is well-managed and well-positioned for the future. We offer high-quality ventilation products and place great emphasis on providing energy-efficient solutions that reduce buildings' energy needs. We have strong brands and a global, diversified customer base. I have spent two months familiarizing myself with the group and am delighted by a very strong corporate culture. I look forward to taking the next step together with the company's driven employees," says Robert Larsson, President and CEO of Systemair.

Patrik Nolåker, Chairman of Systemair AB, says: "Systemair has a clear growth journey ahead. The goal for the Group is to double its size within 7 years, and this is where Robert's broad industrial and international expertise comes in. Together with the employees in our organization, Robert will develop Systemair to the next level."

The Systemair Group Management consists of

Robert Larsson, President and CEO

Anders Ulff, CFO

Anders Gustafson, Vice President Global Supply Chain

Björn-Osvald Skandsen, Chief Digital Sales Officer,

Martin Dahlgren, Vice President Products and Technologies

Olle Glassel, Vice President Sales

Ulrika Hellman, Vice President M&A

For further information, please contact:

Cathrine Stjärnekull

Group Communications Director

cathrine.stjarnekull@systemair.com

+46 722406388

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 6,700 people and had sales of SEK 12.3 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth averaged 7.9%. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.

