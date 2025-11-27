Systemair's interim report for the second quarter published on December 4, 2025

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair ABs (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q2 for the financial year 2025/26 will be published at 07:00 CET on December 4, 2025.

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 09:00 CET on December 4, 2025.

The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast, please register on the link below:

Q2 Report 2025/2026

There will be an opportunity to ask questions at any time during the presentation by submitting a written question via webcast.

To participate via teleconference, please register on the link below:

Call Access

After registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference at the end of the presentation. Information will be published on our web site Systemair Group

After the event, the presentation and webcast will be available on our web:

Reports and Presentations

For further information, please contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

