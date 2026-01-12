Synthetic Feed Additives Market worth $44.46 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Synthetic Feed Additives Market is projected to grow from USD 33.88 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 44.46 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Synthetic Feed Additives Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 33.88 billion

USD 33.88 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 44.46 billion

USD 44.46 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 5.6%

Synthetic Feed Additives Market Trends & Insights:

The synthetic feed additives market is mainly driven by livestock growers' focus on improving animal health, immunity, and feed efficiency in poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture.

By type, the preservatives segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By livestock, the poultry segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 47.9% in 2025.

By form, the dry segment is estimated to account for 76.9% of the market in 2025.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for 36.6% of the synthetic feed additives market in 2025

The market is experiencing steady growth, with livestock producers giving increased attention to scientifically validated nutrition solutions that improve growth performance, gut health, immunity, and feed efficiency. Globally, increasing consumption of meat, dairy, poultry, and aquaculture products exerts pressure on producers for high-quality, safe, and affordable animal protein, which propels the demand for synthetic additives like amino acids, phosphates, vitamins, acidifiers, carotenoids, flavors & sweeteners, antibiotics, and specialty functional ingredients.

The US is emerging as one of the key nations within the global market for synthetic feed additives. Notably, the country's fast growth within the segment is primarily driven by its highly industrialized livestock production systems and its strong focus on performance-driven nutrition. US livestock farmers are increasingly adopting advanced feed nutrition technologies that seek to improve animal growth rates, raise disease resistance, and reduce reliance on antibiotics. Moreover, the presence of major feed production companies and R&D centers for feed additives continues to improve the market's growth rate in the country.

Among various livestock types, the swine business will witness the fastest-growing demand for synthetic feed additives. Swine farmers have begun emphasizing various feed additives, primarily aimed at enhancing swine gut health and performance. The rising number of swine with digestive problems and infections, as well as an emphasis on reducing antibiotic consumption, has created intense demand for amino acids, enzymes, and swine-specific additives. As pork consumption continues growing on a global scale, swine farmers have begun adopting science-based synthetic feed additives in an effort to optimize performance and reduce costs.

Based on form, the dry segment is projected to exhibit significant growth. Dry feed additives have various benefits, and these include greater stability, easy handling and storage, and a longer shelf life. They also have better compatibility with feed production. Dry feed additives have gained immense popularity due to several advantages, including their ability to be blended uniformly with minimal risk of decomposition during transportation. These factors have significantly contributed to the increased adoption of dry feed additives by feed mills and integrators.

Top Companies in the Synthetic Feed Additives Market

The report profiles key players such as Cargill (US), ADM (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Ajinomoto Co. (Japan), Novonesis Group (Denmark), Adisseo (France), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin Industries (US), Lallemand (Canada), Alltech (US), Bentoli (US), and Novus International (US).

