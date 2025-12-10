Symphony Talent Introduces Tala and GenAI Email Builder, Advancing Talent Acquisition Team Efficiency

New AI assistant Tala powers GenAI Email Builder to enhance productivity and bring scalability to how recruiters engage talent and drive outcomes.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in talent acquisition solutions, today announced the launch of Tala—its new AI-powered talent acquisition assistant—and GenAI Email Builder, a new capability powered by Tala that helps talent acquisition teams craft personalized, on-brand recruitment emails with speed, accuracy, and strategic impact.

More than just an efficiency tool, GenAI Email Builder brings brand intelligence and guardrails directly into the content creation process. Using generative AI trained on an organization's approved messaging, templates, and tone of voice, Tala produces email content that adheres to established standards, delivering both high-quality output and meaningful time savings for busy recruiting teams.

"AI is becoming an essential part of how modern talent teams work," said Kermit Randa, CEO of Symphony Talent. "Tala and GenAI Email Builder give clients AI assistance that directly improves recruiters' daily work—intelligent, brand-aware, and built for real recruiting workflows. This isn't about experimenting with AI; it's about delivering measurable value and enabling teams to create meaningful candidate experiences at scale."

Seamlessly embedded in the SFX CRM, GenAI Email Builder enables teams to generate polished, recruitment-ready content with minimal prompts. Tala supports every stage of creation—from drafting subject lines to refining tone—reducing manual writing time so talent marketers can focus on segmentation, storytelling, and higher-value campaign strategy.

GenAI Email Builder is now available to all Symphony Talent SFX CRM clients.

For more information on how GenAI Email Builder and Tala are redefining AI-powered recruitment marketing, visit the Symphony Talent blog .

