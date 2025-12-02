Symphony Talent Expands AI-Driven, On-Demand Interviewing Globally with Support for Multiple Languages

New multi-language capability delivers inclusive, efficient interview experiences at scale for the global workforce

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in talent acquisition solutions, today announced the launch of international, multi-language support within its SFX On-Demand Interview (ODI) platform. The new enhancement empowers employers to conduct interviews in 11 languages, assess language proficiency and comprehension, and deliver consistent, brand-aligned candidate experiences worldwide.

The new capability supports Czech, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, and Turkish, in addition to English.

The platform also features Interview Genius , Symphony Talent's research-backed Large Language Model (LLM) developed by Industrial-Organizational Psychologists and Data Scientists. The AI-driven tool automatically generates role- and competency-based questions to ensure structured, relevant, and unbiased assessments at scale

Meeting the Needs of a Global Workforce

As organizations hire across continents and cultures, interview processes often remain fragmented by geography and language. Symphony Talent's international ODI removes those barriers—streamlining workflows and standardizing evaluations across every market—and underscores Symphony Talent's commitment to continuous innovation that aligns with client needs and market evolution.

"Global workforces are more dynamic than ever, and talent leaders need tools that keep pace," said Kermit Randa, CEO, Symphony Talent. "Our multi-language ODI capabilities reflect our vision of supporting clients with full-funnel solutions that drive efficiency, deliver inclusive candidate experiences, and help teams hire the right talent — no matter where in the world that talent sits."

With multi-language on-demand interviews now available, Symphony Talent continues to strengthen its full-funnel talent acquisition platform—empowering organizations to attract, engage, and hire talent efficiently and inclusively at global scale.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent delivers innovative, award-winning talent acquisition solutions that empower clients worldwide to expertly advance talent and teams. Our comprehensive suite of full-funnel solutions, expert brand services, and data analytics tools help clients execute and optimize hiring strategies, ensuring differentiated candidate experiences and improved business outcomes at every stage of the talent acquisition funnel, from attraction to hire. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

