Symphony Talent Introduces Career Finder, Replacing Traditional Career Site Job Search with AI-Powered Discovery

New AI innovation helps job seekers quickly find right-fit roles while enabling talent acquisition teams to improve outcomes — from applicant quality to career site conversion

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in talent acquisition solutions, today announced the launch of Career Finder, a new capability within its SFX Career Website platform that transforms job search into AI-powered discovery — helping job seekers quickly find roles that fit, resulting in more qualified applicants for talent acquisition teams and their organizations.

Transforming job search into AI-powered discovery

Career Finder, featuring Tala, Symphony Talent's AI-powered talent acquisition assistant, replaces rigid filters and frustrating keyword searches with intuitive, AI-powered conversational guidance that helps job seekers seamlessly explore, refine, and uncover roles. By simplifying the search experience and surfacing more relevant opportunities, Career Finder helps organizations increase qualified applicants, improve conversion rates, and reduce noise within the talent acquisition funnel.

Transparent, explainable AI that builds trust

Unlike traditional career site search, Career Finder combines an intelligent search engine with conversational guidance to interpret job seeker intent and deliver recommendations that are transparent and easy to understand. This approach builds trust by helping job seekers see why roles are relevant so they can confidently take next steps.

"Career Finder reflects our broader vision for how AI should transform talent acquisition, not as a point solution, but as intelligence embedded across the full funnel," said Kermit Randa, CEO of Symphony Talent. "With Tala, our AI-powered TA assistant, at the core, we're building a connected set of capabilities that help organizations operate more efficiently, deliver more meaningful experiences, and drive measurable outcomes at scale."

Career Finder is designed to support both direct and exploratory job seekers, offering guided discovery that reduces complexity while maintaining visibility and control throughout the experience. AI acts as a guide—not a barrier—enabling job seekers to refine their search while always keeping opportunities accessible and understandable.

Symphony Talent developed Career Finder in collaboration with enterprise clients across healthcare, retail, and financial services.

Advancing AI-powered talent acquisition with Tala

Career Finder reflects Symphony Talent's broader AI strategy, with continued innovation focused on embedding AI-powered capabilities across the full funnel to drive measurable outcomes.

Tala powers a growing set of AI-driven capabilities across the Symphony Talent SFX Solution Suite, including:

Interview Genius within SFX On-Demand Interviewing, helping teams evaluate candidates more efficiently and consistently

GenAI Email Builder in SFX CRM, enabling faster, more personalized candidate communications at scale

Explain This Chart in SFX Insights, helping teams quickly interpret data and uncover actionable insights

To learn more about Career Finder and how it's transforming job discovery, visit the Symphony Talent blog.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent delivers innovative, award-winning talent acquisition solutions that empower clients worldwide to expertly advance talent and teams. Our comprehensive suite of full-funnel solutions, including The Studio at Symphony Talent for brand and creative services, plus our data analytics tools, helps clients execute and optimize hiring strategies, ensuring differentiated candidate experiences and improved outcomes from attraction to hire. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

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