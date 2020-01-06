Symphony Talent Appoints New Joint Chief Creative Officers To Strengthen Its European Operations

Ben Harlow and Will Jeffreys join from AIA/TMP Worldwide, bringing 30+ years of employer brand and creative strategy experience with more than 80 industry-recognised awards

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent (previously known as Hodes in Europe), a global leader in award-winning creative, employer brand services and talent marketing technology, today announced Ben Harlow and Will Jeffreys as Joint Chief Creative Officers for the organisation's European operations. In their new roles, Harlow and Jeffreys will further elevate the organisation's well-respected creative reputation and lead the European creative direction, innovation and unparalleled team for Symphony Talent's roster of clients. This appointment, which also follows the recent acquisition of SmashFly Technologies , will expand Symphony Talent's continued vision to lead creative, strategy and technological innovation in the employer brand and talent acquisition space.

"Symphony Talent is challenging the industry and focussing on how to bring together creativity and technology to help talent leaders truly amplify their employer brands," said Simon Phillips , Managing Director, EU, Symphony Talent. "Ben and Will bring a track record of applying leading-edge creative thinking across channels, platforms and experiences adding another dimension to our ability to create more personalised and meaningful experiences, and solidifies our position as the leading innovator in the market."

Phillips goes on to say, "Employer brands need constant management, and in this competitive talent market, bold creative expression is key to differentiating, not only to attract, but also retain the best people. In addition, candidate experiences simply can't be compromised. Ben and Will's creative and digital design leadership — coupled with our award-winning creative and data-driven technology — is the game-changer that will help our clients create leading employer brands others look to."

Harlow and Jeffreys join Symphony Talent with more than 30 years of experience between them in creative and employer branding. Most recently, Harlow and Jeffreys have been creative directors at AIA Worldwide (TMP Worldwide's EMEA operation) working across accounts such as Thales, M&S, Accenture, Primark and Three. During their tenure, they've contributed to over 80 industry-recognised awards thanks to some of the most innovative creative thinking in the industry across the past decade.

"Symphony Talent's vision to combine its strategic and creative expertise with its leading career site and candidate relationship management (CRM) technology to help clients successfully navigate employer brand transformation demonstrates its unrivalled leadership in the industry, and I can't wait to start playing a part in building something for the future," said Jeffreys.

Harlow added, "From the moment I met with Simon and the Symphony Talent team, I immediately knew our visions were aligned. In addition, the highly-skilled team has already delivered some amazing work for some really exciting clients. I could not be more excited at the prospect of collaborating with Symphony Talent's global teams to deliver exceptional brand transformations and experiences for our clients."

Roopesh Nair , CEO & President, Symphony Talent concluded, "This represents another major milestone in our growth. To have such well-respected creative talent joining Simon and the team in Europe means we will deliver even stronger solutions for our clients across the globe."

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions for some of the world's leading brands. Combining award-winning creative and marketing technology, Symphony Talent offers the most strategic and comprehensive suite of solutions on the market, transforming employer brands to deliver world-class experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. For more information, visit www.symphonytalent.com, or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyT_EU.

Related Links

http://symphonytalent.com



SOURCE Symphony Talent