Symphony Talent Acquires SmashFly Technologies

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent , a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions, announced today that it has acquired SmashFly Technologies, the industry leader in enterprise recruitment marketing and candidate relationship management (CRM) technology.

The acquisition combines Symphony Talent's award-winning creative and employer brand services and talent marketing technology with SmashFly's recruitment marketing technology to provide talent acquisition teams with the most strategic and comprehensive suite of solutions on the market. Together, the companies will be uniquely positioned to execute on their shared vision for transforming the future of talent and employee experience.

Founded in 2007, SmashFly was one of the first recruitment marketing and CRM platforms in the recruiting space and has played an integral role in the growth of the recruitment marketing category. Together, Symphony Talent and SmashFly support nearly 750 customers across the globe. More than one-third of SmashFly's customer base is in the Fortune 500. Combined with the 30+ large enterprise brands supported by Symphony Talent, the expanded company is positioned for increased success and growth with large, global enterprises. Symphony Talent excels with clients in healthcare, retail, FMCG, tech and high-volume hiring, as well as the mid-market; SmashFly complements those strengths by bringing success with financial services, professional services, manufacturing and technology clients.

"SmashFly is a longstanding industry trailblazer with an exceptionally strong brand and product perception in the market," commented Symphony Talent President and CEO Roopesh Nair. "Through this acquisition, we have an immense opportunity to diversify our customer base, grow our global presence, and strengthen our market leadership by uniting the best solutions and creative minds in the industry."

"We have an exciting path ahead to innovate where it matters most to customers," said SmashFly's Chief Customer Officer Ted Ruscitti. "With expanded offerings between Symphony Talent and SmashFly, we'll be able to better answer the needs of our customers today. Plus, with more resources and a strategic focus on innovation, we'll be able to better guide our customers on what's next in talent experience."

"Symphony Talent has continued to strengthen its deep functionality in career sites, candidate journey, and candidate communication. It has differentiated itself in a competitive market with an innovative product, global capabilities, and strong services," said Madeline Laurano, founder of Aptitude Research. "The addition of SmashFly's CRM and internal mobility solutions to the portfolio creates a powerful force to be reckoned with in the talent acquisition industry."

The acquisition also extends the breadth of the combined company's global footprint with operations in Belfast and Bangalore, alongside their current full-service European headquarters in London.

Symphony Talent continues to capitalize on its strength in the market with this acquisition, following recent wins in the 2019 MarCom Awards , 2019 Recruitment Marketing Awards , 2019 Employer Brand Management Awards , 2018 Human Resource Executive's Top HR Product , in addition to being named the Most Innovative Recruitment Advertising Agency by TATech Recruiting Service Innovation (ReSis) Awards .

The transaction closed on November 1, 2019, and financial terms were not disclosed. Moelis & Company was the exclusive financial advisor to SmashFly on the transaction.

Symphony Talent is a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions for some of the world's leading brands. Combining award-winning creative and marketing technology, Symphony Talent transforms employer brands to deliver world-class experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_ .

SmashFly Technologies is a global recruitment marketing and candidate relationship management (CRM) technology provider. One-third of the company's customers are part of the Fortune 500 and its platform has users in 69 countries worldwide. Powered by intelligent automation and AI, SmashFly's platform combines CRM, career site, event, and internal mobility solutions to help talent acquisition teams discover, market, and create careers across the talent lifecycle from intern to retirement. To learn more about SmashFly, visit www.smashfly.com and follow us on Twitter @SmashFly .

