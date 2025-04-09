Swoop partners with STL to upgrade fibre connectivity in Western Australia

MUMBAI, India and SYDNEY, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, has partnered with Swoop Holdings Limited to upgrade ~1,000 homes in Western Australia with high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity. Under this partnership, STL will supply Swoop Infrastructure with state-of-the-art optical networking and connectivity solutions, further strengthening digital infrastructure in the region.

The collaboration builds on Swoop's acquisition of conduit and fibre assets in Seacrest Estate near Geraldton, Western Australia. It marks a significant step in Swoop's commitment to expanding its fibre broadband network. This project is led by Swoop's Head of Infrastructure, Anthony Camilleri, as part of the company's broader Fibre Broadband strategy for both retail and wholesale services.

STL has a strong track record of enabling network operators to deploy and scale fibre networks with sustainable, high-performance optical solutions. Manufactured at STL's "Zero Waste to Landfill" certified facilities, these solutions set new industry standards for durability and environmental responsibility.

Through this partnership, STL will support Swoop's network upgrade with robust Layer-1 optical solutions tailored for brownfield deployments. These include:

OptoHaul – A versatile, single-fibre Plug & Play solution for underground, aerial, or direct-buried installations

– A versatile, single-fibre Plug & Play solution for underground, aerial, or direct-buried installations Micro Cables – Slim, high-density fibre cables engineered for underground air-blown installation in microducts. Ideal for last-mile FTTH and access networks, with options for termite-resistant jackets and enhanced tensile strength.

– Slim, high-density fibre cables engineered for underground air-blown installation in microducts. Ideal for last-mile FTTH and access networks, with options for termite-resistant jackets and enhanced tensile strength. Optical Closures – Compact and pre-configured closures (MAX and MicrOTP) designed to streamline installation and minimise space requirements

– Compact and pre-configured closures (MAX and MicrOTP) designed to streamline installation and minimise space requirements Optical Termination – Rack-mounted splicing and patching shelves (nPTD) with pre-installed splitters and a pivoting tray for ease of installation at Point-of-Presence (PoP) sites

Anthony Camilleri, Head of Infrastructure at Swoop, said: "We're excited to partner with STL to deliver high-speed, ultra-reliable fibre connectivity to homes in Western Australia. Our goal is to make Swoop Infrastructure, as part of Swoop Holdings, the preferred choice for developers by offering top-tier service and value. With STL's cutting-edge optical technology, we're confident in delivering a future ready network that enhances the digital experience for our customers."

Rahul Puri, CEO of Optical Networking Business at STL, added: "We are thrilled to be working with Swoop, one of Australia's leading challenger telecom brands, to bring ultra-fast broadband to regional communities. With our comprehensive portfolio of advanced optical solutions, we are enabling Swoop to build a high-performance, reliable network that delivers next-generation connectivity. This project reinforces Swoop's ongoing investment in regional broadband infrastructure, ensuring communities have access to world-class internet speeds and service quality."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.

Read more | Contact us | stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259921/STL_Logo.jpg

For more information, contact:

Media Contact

Shaily Rai Sinha

shaily.sinha@stl.tech

Investor Relations

Vijay Agashe

investor@stl.tech