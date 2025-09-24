STL showcases its high-density, Unitube Indoor Optical Fibre Cable using Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) in Connected Britain 2025

Certified under the Construction Products Regulation (CPR)

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today showcased its advanced Unitube Single Jacket Indoor Fibre Optic Cable with 4-core Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) at Connected Britain 2025. MCF packs 4-cores into the same cladding diameter as standard single-mode fibre (SMF), keeping coating size at 250/200 micrometres.

STL is among the first companies to demonstrate real-world deployments of MCF technology, spanning underground and duct networks with a complete ecosystem of fibres, cables, and termination solutions. Building on this foundation, STL has developed the Unitube Single Jacket Indoor Fibre Optic Cable with MCF. This cable is engineered not only for performance but also for safety in demanding indoor environments. Certified under the Construction Products Regulation (CPR) EuroClass Cca-s2, d1, a1, it ensures a high level of fire resistance and protects critical infrastructure during fire incidents. With this certification, STL's cable is ideally suited for Data Centres, campus networks, commercial buildings and other indoor installations where high capacity data transfer and compliance with stringent fire safety standards is essential. Complementing these are optical distribution units and connectivity solutions, tailored to simplify integration with existing network architectures.

STL's Unitube Single Jacket Indoor Fibre Optic Cable with MCF enables features such as:

Superior Securit y: QKD (Quantum Key Distribution) for Physical & Digital tamper-evident encryption.

y: QKD (Quantum Key Distribution) for Physical & Digital tamper-evident encryption. Future-Ready Bandwidth : Supports next-generation applications (AI, 5G, quantum) with 4× the throughput potential of legacy fibres.

: Supports next-generation applications (AI, 5G, quantum) with 4× the throughput potential of legacy fibres. Compact Efficiency: Packs multiple cores into a smaller diameter, multiplying fibre count (e.g., 864 fibres with 4 cores = 3,456) while boosting capacity without expanding footprint.

Packs multiple cores into a smaller diameter, multiplying fibre count (e.g., 864 fibres with 4 cores = 3,456) while boosting capacity without expanding footprint. High RoI: Secure & scalable network backbone in a single deployment.

Dr. Badri Gomatam, CTO, STL, commented: "Through continuous innovation and global partnerships, STL is accelerating up the adoption of advanced optical technologies. Our Unitube Single Jacket Indoor Optical Fibre Cable with MCF is engineered to meet the ever-growing demands of high-capacity, secure, and future-ready networks. With our ongoing global standardisation efforts and real-world deployments, we are proud to lead the evolution of optical infrastructure that powers next-generation applications."

