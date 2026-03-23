Switzerland Remove Niels Troost from Sanctions

GENEVA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, March 20, 2026 the Swiss authorities removed Niels Troost from all sanctions. This action follows the decision of the European Union to officially remove Troost from their sanctions list. Taken together, these actions underscore the fact that Mr. Troost should have never been sanctioned as there was no factual or legal basis for these actions.

Marc Gilliéron and Marc Hassberger of Chabrier Avocats in Geneva, Switzerland noted: "The fact that the Swiss authorities acted so quickly after the European Union lifted its wrongful designation of Mr. Troost, is welcome but also long overdue. To be clear, the Swiss authorities did no independent review before applying their designation although our client had cooperated completely with the Swiss authorities and supplied, in advance of the designation, ample evidence to show any designation would be without merit."

Mr. Troost has consistently maintained that his designation was unfounded. Commenting on the outcome, Mr. Troost stated: "Today's decision by the Swiss authorities confirms that my designation was not justified," adding that he had "consistently maintained [his] position and fully cooperated with the relevant processes to establish the facts."

It is now time for the government of the United Kingdom to similarly take the appropriate action and remove Mr. Troost from their sanction's regime. Like the EU and Switzerland, the United Kingdom should take note of the full nature of Mr Troost's behaviour, and recognize that de-listing him is entirely consistent with their foreign policy objectives.