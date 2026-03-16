EU Council Removes Niels Troost from Russia Sanctions List

GENEVA, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the European Union's renewal of its Russia-Ukraine sanctions regime on 14 March 2026, the EU Council has removed Niels Troost from the EU sanctions list as part of its periodic review.

Mr. Troost had been designated under the EU's restrictive measures adopted in response to Russia's war against Ukraine. His removal was decided during the Council's regular six-monthly review of the sanctions regime. Press reporting indicates that the Council concluded there was no legal basis to maintain his designation.

From the outset, Mr. Troost contested his listing and denied the allegations underlying it, maintaining that there were no lawful grounds for his inclusion on the EU sanctions list.

Commenting on the decision, James Willn, lawyer for Mr. Troost, said:

"On 14 March 2026, the European Union removed Mr. Troost from its sanctions list. This decision confirms that his designation should not have happened. Mr. Troost has consistently challenged his listing in the Niels Troost v Council proceedings and has maintained his innocence throughout.

"In light of the EU's decision, we call on the governments of the United Kingdom and Switzerland to review Mr. Troost's designations under their respective regimes and to reach the same conclusion. There are no lawful grounds or credible evidence to justify maintaining sanctions against him.

"Mr. Troost has spent nearly two years challenging a designation that should never have been imposed. Justice delayed is justice denied, and it is now time for the remaining authorities to correct the position."

Notes to editors

The European Union renewed its Russia-Ukraine sanctions regime on 14 March 2026. As part of that renewal, the EU Council removed Niels Troost from the EU sanctions list. Mr. Troost had challenged his designation before the EU General Court in Niels Troost v Council.