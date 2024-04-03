Swedish packaging maker upgrades assembly line human-machine interface for maximum versatility and configurability

Kinnareds Well chooses Rockwell Automation partner Hax Technologies to help it improve productivity and operator experience with the Allen-Bradley OptixPanel Standard Graphic Terminal

BRUSSELS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced a successful collaboration with Swedish OEM Hax Technologies to upgrade and optimize the human-machine interface for Kinnareds Well.

The Allen-Bradley OptixPanel™ Standard Graphic Terminal from Rockwell Automation provides high-quality, high-resolution graphics and an intuitive configurable interface. Engineers were able to quickly connect and configure the OptixPanel Standard Graphic Terminal, getting the assembly line up and running in a short time.

Sweden's Kinnareds Well is an award-winning producer of sustainable, reliable corrugated paper and cardboard packing that supplies retailers and manufacturers throughout Europe. When the company decided to upgrade the human-machine interface (HMI) on one of its key production lines, it was seeking a solution combining reliability, ease of use, and versatility.

The Allen-Bradley OptixPanel™ Standard Graphic Terminal from Rockwell Automation was selected because it integrates seamlessly with the latest FactoryTalk® software. The displays provide high-quality, high-resolution graphics and an intuitive configurable interface. Engineers were able to quickly connect and configure the OptixPanel Standard Graphic Terminal, getting the assembly line up and running in a short time.

Using the graphic terminal's secure remote access features, the engineers from Hax Technologies were able to complete much of the configuration without being on site. Hax Technologies has since used the same feature to provide remote support as part of a long-term service contract with Kinnareds Well.

Kinnareds Well also leveraged the panel's built-in web server, giving staff access to the HMI from other locations without the need to buy extra panels.

"The combination of the OptixPanel Standard Graphic Terminal's ease of configuration, its versatility and the advanced remote access features meant it was both easy to configure and easy to get the best possible performance from the assembly line," said Peter Nilsson, automation manager at Hax Technologies and team lead on the Kinnareds Well upgrade project.

"We're very pleased with the upgrade," said Kinnareds Well CEO Peter Syrén. "The combination of the easy-to-use interface and the advanced remote-access features have helped to improve the operator experience and to maximize productivity."

"Smart visualization solutions are an important technology that can help empower workers," added Asa Arvidsson, regional vice president sales, north region, Rockwell Automation, who is based in Sweden. "We are proud to help support this project with Kinnareds Well."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365009/Image1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg