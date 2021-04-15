Swedish healthcare region replaces IT solution to improve medical image management--selects Sectra

LINKÖPING, Sweden, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract with the Swedish healthcare provider Region Kronoberg to deliver its medical imaging solution as a cloud service. The platform's radiology module will be used at the region's radiology, clinical physiology and breast imaging departments. A shared multimedia archive (VNA) will store all medical images across the entire region. In both cases, the solution will enable a centralized IT strategy and provide physicians with a patient's full imaging history, regardless of which of the region's sites the patient has been treated at.

"A new medical imaging solution will allow a more efficient workflow, increase patient safety and enhance the work environment. It will also facilitate interaction with citizens and healthcare providers," says Fredrik Larsson, Head of the Radiology Department at Region Kronoberg.

The three-year agreement was signed in March 2021, and the service will handle approximately 165,000 examinations per year. Regional access to all types of medical images and information will create a holistic view of each patient, regardless of which of the healthcare provider's sites the patient has been treated at previously. The radiologists will carry out both reading and reporting directly in the Sectra solution. As the native reporting module supports both rich and structured reporting, radiologists will be able to perform reporting close to the images, providing the referring physician with a comprehensive report, without the need to switch applications.

"Healthcare providers in Sweden are increasingly requesting IT solutions as a service and for these solutions to be operated in a cloud environment. This approach increases security around sensitive patient information, frees up time for change management and enables resources to be focused on the output of the IT system rather than maintenance. The contract with Region Kronoberg is in line with these trends and that is very exciting," says Mats Björnemo, President, Sectra Sweden.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra and why it is top-ranked in "Best in KLAS" at medical.sectra.com.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

