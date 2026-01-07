Sectra begins implementation of its first digital pathology project in Japan, aiming to improve cancer diagnostics and decrease time to treatment

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical technology and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B), in collaboration with distribution partner Matsunami Glass has commenced the implementation phase of its first digital pathology project in Japan. This milestone marks Sectra's entry into the Japanese digital pathology market and highlights the potential of its technology to advance diagnostic capabilities and support the country's evolving healthcare needs.

"Collaborating with Kameda Medical Center for Sectra's first digital pathology project in Japan is a significant milestone for us. We are honored to receive an order from such a respected institution and to work closely with Professor Fukuoka. This demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted partner for Japanese healthcare providers, supporting their adoption of digital pathology and enabling more efficient diagnostics to improve patient care," says Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra AB.

The implementation of Sectra's digital pathology module at Kameda Medical Center follows a contract signed in the second quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year. The contract was sold by Sectra's distribution partner of digital pathology in Japan, Matsunami Glass.

Sectra's digital pathology solution will allow the pathologists at Kameda Medical Center to enhance review and collaboration around cases as well as benefit from tightly integrated AI tools. The digital workflow provides instant and, when needed, remote access to digital images of tissue samples instead of relying on physical glass slides reviewed in microscopes.

"After nearly a decade of successful operation as a fully digital pathology laboratory, we are entering a new phase and have made a strategic decision to transition from a scanner-restricted workflow to a comprehensive digital pathology module. To support this evolution, we are partnering with Sectra, whose platform offers robust compatibility, interoperability, and data security," says Professor Junya Fukuoka, Chair of the Department of Pathology at Kameda Medical Center.

About Kameda Medical Center

Recognized for its broad range of clinical services, multidisciplinary approach, and commitment to patient-centered care, Kameda Medical Center is one of Japan's largest healthcare providers. It is ranked among the top three hospitals in Japan in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2025. The organization comprises Kameda General Hospital, Kameda Clinic, and additional clinics and rehabilitation units within the Kameda Group, altogether providing care for a large population in southern Chiba and the Tokyo metropolitan area.

About Sectra's enterprise imaging solution

The digital pathology module is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution that provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-begins-implementation-of-its-first-digital-pathology-project-in-japan--aiming-to-improve-canc,c4283885

The following files are available for download: