Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size to Grow $15.85 Billion, Globally, by 2030 with 57.5% CAGR - Exclusive Research by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market size is projected to be valued at USD 658.18 million in 2023 and reach USD 15.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 57.5% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The market has grown because of heightened environmental awareness along with regulatory support and rising demand for sustainable aviation fuels in both commercial and military sectors.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market growth of 57.5% comprises a vast array of Fuel Type, Technology, Aircraft Type, Platform, and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is experiencing significant growth. Several environmental, regulatory, technological, and economic forces combine to drive strong growth in the global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market. The aviation industry faces growing demands for decarbonization because of international climate agreements including the Paris Agreement and ICAO's CORSIA initiative. The adoption of SAF is speeding up due to government mandates and incentives like tax credits and blending obligations in key regions including the EU and U.S. The surge of sustainability pledges from major airlines and logistics firms has resulted in increased long-term SAF offtake contracts. Through technological developments in feedstock processing which include waste-based methods like HEFA and advanced Power-to-Liquid (PtL) fuel production, SAF production becomes both more scalable and cost-efficient. The increasing investor attention on eco-friendly aviation technologies together with rising R&D funding creates innovative business structures and collaborative partnerships. SAF emerges as a crucial element for sustainable aviation because the public's increased environmental consciousness and eco-conscious travel trends strengthen the need for cleaner aviation solutions.

Air travel faces strict carbon emission rules alongside worldwide climate agreements:

The main factor propelling sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market growth stems from increasing demands on the aviation industry to shrink its carbon footprint while meeting global climate objectives. The aviation sector produces around 2–3% of worldwide CO₂ emissions yet this figure will continue growing along with air travel expansion unless measures are implemented to control it. Aircraft emissions reduction targets are being enforced through strict new regulations from governments and international regulatory bodies including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the European Union. ICAO leads CORSIA which requires airlines to balance emissions that exceed 2020 levels while promoting SAF usage to achieve reduction targets. Flights within the EU must adhere to binding SAF blending mandates under the European Green Deal and Fit for 55 packages. Current regulatory frameworks force airline operators and fuel suppliers to make substantial investments in the production and adoption of SAF to move toward net-zero aviation by 2050.

The airline industry is making increased commitments toward sustainability which aligns with corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives:

Airlines and aircraft manufacturers are actively transitioning to cleaner fuels because investor and customer expectations demand better environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. Delta, Lufthansa, British Airways, and United Airlines among other major airlines have set challenging goals to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 with SAF as a key component in their decarbonization strategies. These companies are forging extended offtake agreements with SAF producers while simultaneously co-investing in production facilities and investigating partnerships with technology firms to ensure a continuous supply of low-carbon fuels. Boeing and Airbus have made commitments to certify commercial aircraft for full SAF operation by 2030. Airlines with strong environmental credentials are becoming preferred choices for corporate travellers and logistics providers which pushes carriers to adopt SAF in their operations. Industry-led initiatives demonstrate the increasing agreement that SAF adoption serves as both an environmental necessity and a competitive edge.

Advancements in SAF production technologies require sustained investment to develop new pathways:

Development in different production technologies for SAF propels its economic feasibility and ability to scale in the marketplace. The conversion of various feedstocks like used cooking oil and agricultural residues into jet fuel is possible through approved methods including HEFA (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids), FT-SPK (Fischer–Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene), and Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ). The production of these fuels results in up to 80% lower carbon emissions throughout their lifecycle than traditional jet fuel. The anticipated decline in SAF costs will result from technological maturity, enabling broader operator accessibility. Furthermore, significant investment is flowing into SAF innovation: State entities provide tax incentives and funding support while research grants fuel innovation but private investors fund new SAF startups which work on synthetic e-fuels and algae-derived fuels. The planned construction of large-scale SAF refineries across North America and Europe will boost supply while driving market growth.

Geographical Insights:

North America maintained its dominance by securing more than 44.0% of the regional market share. Countries like the U.S. and Canada are investing actively in innovative projects designed to produce renewable aviation fuel as part of their efforts to lower carbon emissions. This step becomes essential to address increasing air travel needs while reducing environmental damage. The region's abundance of sustainable aviation fuel centers along with favorable legislation establishes a foundation for significant growth because of initiatives to reduce aviation-related emissions.

The Asia Pacific region stands ready to experience significant growth in the near future due to increasing attention to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The aviation industry's dedication to minimizing carbon emissions drives infrastructure growth in low-cost airlines and emerging economies which will support sustainable fuel adoption. Both public and private sector investments in developing aviation facilities throughout the region will boost market expansion during the forecast period.

Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Fuel Type, the sustainable aviation fuel market is divided into, Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, Power to Liquid Fuel, and Gas-to-Liquid. The biofuels segment has emerged as a leading contributor to the market's overall revenue, accounting for over 76.0% of total sales.

Based on Technology, the sustainable aviation fuel market is divided into, HEFA-SPK, FT-SPK, HFS-SIP, and ATJ-SPK. The Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK) technology dominates the market with an impressive share of over 48.0% in terms of revenue.

Based on Aircraft Type, the sustainable aviation fuel market is divided into, Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, and Others. The fixed wings segment dominated the market, accounting for over 40% of total revenue. However, the growth trajectory of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market for fixed-wing aircraft is influenced by several dynamic factors.

Based on Platform, the sustainable aviation fuel market is divided into, Commercial, Regional Transport Aircraft, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. The commercial sector has long been the driving force behind the revenue share, accounting for more than 30.0% of total sales.

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Aemetis Inc.

AVFUEL CORPORATION

Fulcrum BioEnergy

Gevo

TotalEnergies

LanzaTech

Neste

Preem AB

Sasol Limited

SkyNRG B.V.

World Energy, LLC

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In February 2025 : Neste and DHL Group entered a partnership to assess the use of Neste's renewable solutions including renewable diesel (HVO100) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to support DHL's goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The aim is to build a commercial model for DHL to procure around 300,000 tons of unblended SAF per year by 2030.

: Neste and DHL Group entered a partnership to assess the use of Neste's renewable solutions including renewable diesel (HVO100) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to support DHL's goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The aim is to build a commercial model for DHL to procure around 300,000 tons of unblended SAF per year by 2030. In February 2025 : Gevo and Axens signed a joint development agreement to accelerate the development and commercialization of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) via the ethanol-to-jet (ETJ) pathway. The Axens Jetanol technology and Gevo's ethanol-to-olefins (ETO) technology will be integrated.

: Gevo and Axens signed a joint development agreement to accelerate the development and commercialization of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) via the ethanol-to-jet (ETJ) pathway. The Axens Jetanol technology and Gevo's ethanol-to-olefins (ETO) technology will be integrated. In January 2025 : Topsoe signed an agreement with Chuangui New Energy Company to supply technology and services for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel.

: Topsoe signed an agreement with Chuangui New Energy Company to supply technology and services for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel. In December 2024 : Shell and Yilkins signed an agreement to integrate their technologies for sustainable aviation fuel production.

: Shell and Yilkins signed an agreement to integrate their technologies for sustainable aviation fuel production. In December 2024 : Neste and Air New Zealand signed an agreement for the supply of 30 million liters of unblended Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel. This is Air New Zealand's largest SAF purchase to date. The fuel will be used at Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO) international airports until February 2026 .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market in 2030?

The forecasted market size of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is USD 15.85 billion in 2030. Who are the leading players in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market?

The key players in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market include, Aemetis Inc.; AVFUEL CORPORATION; Fulcrum BioEnergy; Gevo; TotalEnergies; LanzaTech; Neste; Preem AB; Sasol Limited; SkyNRG B.V.; and World Energy, LLC. What are the major drivers for the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market?

Several key factors are driving this expansion, including the increasing awareness of environmental concerns, coupled with regulatory support and a growing demand for clean, sustainable fuels in the commercial and military aviation industries. Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market?

The North America maintained its dominance by securing more than 44.0% of the regional market share. Which is the largest segment, by fuel type, during the forecasted period in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market?

The biofuels segment has emerged as a leading contributor to the market's overall revenue, accounting for over 76.0% of total sales.

Conclusion:

The aviation industry's effort to lower carbon emissions while meeting global climate targets is driving the swift evolution of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market. Advances in biofuel and synthetic fuel technologies together with regulatory pressures and airline decarbonization commitments make Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) an essential element of eco-friendly air travel. The urgency to lessen aviation's environmental impact fuels increased investment in new feedstock research and development as well as scalable production methods. SAF integrates seamlessly into current aircraft systems which allows for quick benefits because extensive modifications are unnecessary. The collaboration between airlines, fuel producers and governments play a crucial role in expanding production capabilities while minimizing financial expenses. Real-time emissions tracking, lifecycle analysis and transparent certification mechanisms become more prominent as SAF becomes part of wider sustainability strategies. The aviation sector stands to be transformed by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) which will act as a key component in net-zero and green growth strategies due to its alignment with circular economies and renewable energy sources.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders— airlines, aircraft manufacturers, regulatory authorities, fuel producers, and environmental organizations—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 15.85 billion by 2030, the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market represents a significant opportunity for biotechnology firms, renewable energy companies, chemical engineering startups, and venture capital investors.

