Sustainability LIVE Earns Dual Recognition at the 2025 Conference & Events Awards

LONDON, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is proud to announce that Sustainability LIVE , its flagship global event series, has been shortlisted in two highly competitive categories at the upcoming Conference & Events Awards 2025. The awards ceremony will take place on 27 June at Evolution, Battersea Park in London.

Sustainability LIVE has been recognised in the following categories:

Best UK Conference / Event (over 2,000 Attendees)

Best Conference / Events Team (up to 12 Team Members)

These shortlists highlight the consistent excellence and global impact of Sustainability LIVE , which brings together C-suite and senior sustainability leaders from across the world. Designed to drive meaningful dialogue, inspire innovation and accelerate action, the series offers both in-person and virtual experiences across key regions including the UK, Europe, North America, APAC and the Middle East.

The nomination for Best UK Conference / Event reflects the success of the London edition of Sustainability LIVE , held annually at the Business Design Centre. The event continues to grow in scale and reputation, combining world-class speakers, expert-led sessions and high-calibre networking to deliver measurable impact and real value to attendees.

The BizClik team has also been recognised for its cross-functional collaboration, creativity and operational excellence. The Best Conference / Events Team category celebrates teams that consistently deliver exceptional events with precision and purpose, ensuring every detail enhances the delegate experience.

This recognition comes ahead of the next edition in the global series:

Sustainability LIVE: Chicago

28–29 May 2025

Convene, Willis Tower, Chicago

This CPD-accredited event is tailored for sustainability and ESG executives from large-scale organisations across the US and Canada. It runs alongside Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE , giving attendees access to three stages, two events and one powerful networking environment. Delegates will also earn CPD points for every hour of learning, tracked seamlessly via QR codes provided throughout the event.

A full calendar of Sustainability LIVE events continues through 2025 and 2026, with editions scheduled in London , New York , Singapore and beyond.

Glen White, CEO at BizClik, comments: "We're incredibly proud to see Sustainability LIVE recognised in two major categories at the Conference & Events Awards 2025. Building on our Silver win last year, this continued recognition highlights the momentum behind our series and the strength of what we're creating. It reflects not only the scale and impact of Sustainability LIVE, but also the exceptional talent and dedication of our events team. Their ability to deliver seamless, high-impact experiences – across multiple regions and formats – is what sets our series apart. As we continue to grow globally, our commitment remains clear: to connect senior sustainability leaders, inspire innovation and accelerate meaningful action around the world. We're honoured to be shortlisted again – and hopeful for a win this year."

For more information on the awards, visit conferenceawards.co.uk .

About Sustainability Magazine and BizClik

Sustainability Magazine is the leading digital platform connecting sustainability and ESG executives from the world's most influential organisations. It provides daily insights through exclusive articles, interviews, videos, Top 250 listings, webinars, and event coverage. As the home of Sustainability LIVE, it drives global conversations around net zero, climate leadership, and sustainable innovation.

The magazine is part of BizClik, one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK. BizClik hosts a diverse and expanding portfolio of global brands covering sectors including Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cybersecurity, and Sustainability.

Together, Sustainability Magazine and BizClik deliver a fully integrated media and events platform that connects industry leaders with audiences through cutting-edge content, market intelligence, and world-class experiences.