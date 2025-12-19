HR Leaders Face New Era of Workplace Transformation as New 'HR Chief' Platform Launches by Bizclik Media in February 2026

A new HR-focused platform will launch in February 2026 to examine workplace transformation, AI-driven change and the evolving role of people leaders.

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace transformation is entering a defining phase as organisations respond to rapid AI adoption, skills shortages and shifting workforce expectations. Many view AI as a key tool for addressing these pressures – recent analysis from McKinsey shows that only 1% consider themselves mature in AI integration, despite 92% of them planning to increase investment in the technology. As these demands intensify, HR leaders are taking on a broader strategic role within global organisations.

In response to this shift, BizClik will launch HR Chief in February 2026 as a global platform focused on the future of work, leadership and organisational culture. HR Chief will examine how major organisations are redesigning work in an era shaped by generative AI, hybrid operating models, new regulatory demands and talent competition. Coverage will include data-led reporting, in-depth reporting and interviews, executive insights and timely analysis of the people strategies influencing global business.

Workplace Transformation Enters a Defining Phase

Across global markets, Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) and HR teams are navigating profound change, including advances in AI-driven HR technology, new regulatory pressures and the need to build resilient, high-performance cultures.

HR Chief will provide reporting and insight across six core editorial pillars:

Leadership & Culture

Insight into how leaders build purpose-driven, values-led organisations, with interviews from CHROs, CEOs and culture executives shaping global people strategy.

AI, Data & HR Technology

Analysis of how automation, generative AI, predictive analytics and emerging workplace technologies are transforming HR operations—from hiring and L&D to performance, engagement and workforce planning.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

In-depth reporting on DE&I strategies, measurement frameworks, inclusive leadership practices and case studies from global organisations driving meaningful progress.

Talent Strategy & Workforce Transformation

Deep dives into recruitment, retention, reskilling, succession planning, skills intelligence and the shifting dynamics of global talent markets.

Employee Experience & Wellbeing

Coverage of workplace experience design, wellbeing programmes, culture-building initiatives, flexible work strategies and psychological safety.

Future of Leadership

Features on next-generation leadership skills, transformational leadership and the new capabilities CHROs need to shape organisations in an era of disruption.

Stacy Green, Chief People & Sustainability Officer, BizClik Media, said:

"HR leaders are operating in one of the most complex and consequential periods the profession has ever faced. The convergence of AI, shifting workforce expectations, regulatory pressure and persistent skills shortages means people strategy is no longer a supporting function; it is a core driver of business performance.

With the launch of HR Chief, we're creating a global platform that reflects the true strategic influence of today's people leaders. This is about moving beyond theory and surface-level commentary to deliver practical insight, data-led analysis and real-world perspectives from CHROs who are actively reshaping how organisations lead, perform and scale in an AI-driven world."

A Strategic Addition to BizClik's Global Media Portfolio

HR Chief will join BizClik's market-leading brands, including Business Chief, Sustainability Magazine, Procurement Magazine, Technology Magazine, FinTech Magazine and Supply Chain Digital, all of which collectively reach millions of executives every month.

As part of BizClik's ecosystem, the platform will benefit from:

A global distribution network

An established executive readership

Multimedia production capabilities

Access to BizClik's international event platforms

Opportunities for brands to engage through video, webinars, interviews, and roundtables

HR Chief will also complement BizClik's Sustainability LIVE , Net Zero Summit LIVE , Data Centre LIVE event series, enabling deeper integrations between editorial, digital media, and live experiences.

February 2026 Launch

The platform will debut with its first digital issue featuring:

Exclusive interviews with global CHROs and workplace innovators

Reports analysing workforce transformation and AI adoption

Expert-led commentary on leadership, wellbeing and organisational design

Pre-launch partnerships, editorial submissions and advertising packages are now available.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media and event companies in the UK. Through its portfolio of industry-leading brands, digital platforms, and global event series, BizClik connects decision-makers, delivers thought leadership, and helps businesses tell their stories on a global stage.

