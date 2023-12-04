Surgical Sutures Market Worth $5.5 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Sutures Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $5.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The surgical sutures market is propelled by several key drivers. The increasing global prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing aging population contribute significantly to the rising demand for surgical procedures, thereby boosting the need for effective wound closure solutions like surgical sutures. Technological advancements and innovations in suture materials further enhance the market, providing healthcare professionals with advanced and tailored options for diverse surgical applications. However, amidst this optimistic landscape, certain restraints merit consideration. Stringent regulatory requirements pose challenges for market entry, particularly for new players. Additionally, the market contends with price pressure due to intense competition and the availability of alternative wound closure methods.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=18374832

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surgical Sutures Market"

348 - Tables

52 - Figures

319 - Pages

Surgical Sutures Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $5.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Demographics, and End user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Low and Middle-Income Countries have opportunities for growth of this market Key Market Drivers Rising surgical procedures and trauma cases to drive the market

The hospital segment is expected to register a substantial share by end users of the Surgical Sutures market.

Hospitals play a pivotal role as end users in the surgical suture market, holding a substantial share. This dominance is rooted in the extensive and diverse range of surgical procedures conducted within hospital settings, ranging from routine surgeries to complex interventions. The consistent demand for surgical sutures in these environments underscores their critical role in wound closure and patient recovery. Additionally, hospitals often serve as central hubs for medical care, contributing to the heightened utilization of surgical sutures. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the significance of hospitals as key end users in the surgical suture market remains pronounced, influencing market dynamics and trends.

Multifilament Surgical Sutures hold a substantial share by type in Surgical Sutures market.

Multifilament surgical sutures have emerged as a dominant force in the surgical suture market, securing a substantial share by type. This prominence is attributed to the distinct advantages offered by multifilament sutures in comparison to their monofilament counterparts. Characterized by multiple strands twisted or braided together, multifilament sutures boast enhanced flexibility, knot security, and ease of handling for surgeons. These attributes make them particularly well-suited for a wide range of surgical applications. The multifilament variety's ability to minimize tissue reaction and inflammation, coupled with its superior tensile strength, further solidifies its position as a preferred choice among healthcare professionals. As surgical techniques evolve and demand for precise and reliable wound closure solutions grows, multifilament surgical sutures continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the surgical suture market.

Asia is to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

In the upcoming years, the surgical suture market in Asia is set to experience significant growth. This growth is driven by factors such as a growing population, an increase in chronic diseases, and a rise in the number of surgical procedures. Governments in the region are also investing more in healthcare infrastructure, making surgeries more accessible. Big countries like China and India are expected to be major contributors to this growth, with a rising awareness of advanced medical treatments. The popularity of medical tourism in countries like India and Singapore is adding to this momentum. As Asia continues to develop economically and improve its healthcare services, the surgical suture market is likely to see substantial and sustained growth in the region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=18374832

Surgical Sutures Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Rising surgical procedures and trauma cases to drive the market

2. Aging population, chronic diseases and rice in surgical procedures to drive the market

Restraints:

1. Availability of Alternative Wound Closure Methods

Opportunities:

1. Low and Middle-Income Countries have opportunities for growth of this market

Challenge:

1. High Market Competition and Pricing Pressures

Key Market Players of Surgical Sutures Industry:

Prominent players in the surgical sutures market include Ethicon, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK), Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V. (Mexico), Healthium MedTech Limited (India), Peters Surgical (France), Corza Medical (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), DemeTECH Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew Plc (UK), CONMED Corporation (US), Mellon Medical B.V. (Netherlands), Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. (India), Assut Europe (UK), Katsan Katgüt Sanayi ve Tic. A.S. (Turkey), Sutumed Corp. (US), Aqmen Medtech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd. (India), Anchora Medical Ltd. (Israel), Lotus Surgicals (India), Biosintex (Romania), and Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India).

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type - Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation - C-level: 42%, Director-level: 31%, and Others: 27%

By Region - North America : 32%, Europe : 32%, Asia Pacific : 26%, RoW- 10%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=18374832

Surgical Sutures Market Recent Developments:

In January 2023, Ethicon, Inc. partnered with Microsoft (US) to further expand its digital surgery solutions.

In March 2023, Medtronic plc ( Ireland ) signed a contract with Vizient (US) for the Touch Surgery Enterprise, allowing surgeons to use data to refine how surgery is taught and executed.

) signed a contract with Vizient (US) for the Touch Surgery Enterprise, allowing surgeons to use data to refine how surgery is taught and executed. In December 2021, DKSH ( Switzerland ) expanded its partnership with Healthium MedTtech Limited. This partnership will help Healthium to provide its products in Thailand , Cambodia , and Laos .

) expanded its partnership with Healthium MedTtech Limited. This partnership will help Healthium to provide its products in , , and . In June 2021, Healthium acquired VitalCare (UK), a manufacturer of urology consumable care products, through its subsidiary Clinisupplies Ltd. With this acquisition, Healthium strengthened its presence in the urology segment in Europe and the US.

Surgical Sutures Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing surgical procedures, Rise in trauma cases, Increasing prevalence of medical tourism and government initiatives) restraints (increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, Presence of alternative wound care management products), opportunities (low and middle income countries), and challenges (Intense market competition and pricing pressure) influencing the growth of the Surgical Sutures market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the Surgical Sutures market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, components, demographics, end-users, and regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Surgical Sutures market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the Surgical Sutures market like Ethicon, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US), Medtronic Plc ( Ireland ), B. Braun SE ( Germany ), Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK), Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V. ( Mexico ), and Healthium MedTech Limited ( India ).

Related Reports:

Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Animal Wound Care Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Hearing Aids Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Wound Dressings Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/surgical-sutures-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/surgical-sutures.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg