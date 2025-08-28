Surgical Imaging Market worth US$12.2 billion by 2030 with 17.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Surgical Imaging Market, valued at US$3.9 billion in 2024, stood at US$5.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 17.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$12.2 billion by the end of the period. The key factors driving market growth include the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide, the benefits of surgical imaging over traditional visualization methods, technological progress in surgical imaging technologies, and the adoption of hybrid surgical imaging systems for surgical guidance and molecular imaging. Additionally, growth opportunities for major players in emerging economies and the potential use of blockchain for distributing and storing medical images could support market expansion in the future years. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

By product, the surgical imaging market is divided into C-arm systems, CT scanners, ultrasound systems, integrated MR-OR systems, surgical navigation systems, and accessories. C-arms hold the largest market share, mainly because of their widespread use across various surgical specialties, including orthopedics, cardiovascular, and trauma procedures, where real-time, high-resolution imaging is essential. Their versatility in offering both 2D and 3D imaging, along with recent innovations like flat-panel detector technology and dose-reduction features, has further boosted their adoption. Additionally, their lower operational complexity, compatibility with existing hospital IT systems, and growing use in outpatient surgical centers have helped maintain their market dominance position.

By application, the cardiovascular segment is the fastest-growing in the surgical imaging market, driven by the increasing use of image-guided procedures such as transcatheter valve repair, endovascular aneurysm repair, and complex coronary interventions that require precise, real-time imaging. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 19.8 million people died from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in 2022, accounting for about 32% of all global deaths, with 85% of these deaths caused by heart attacks and strokes. This concerning prevalence is increasing the demand for advanced surgical imaging solutions that improve accuracy and safety in cardiovascular surgeries. The adoption of technologies like 3D rotational angiography, fusion imaging, and AI-assisted image analysis, along with the rising trend toward minimally invasive surgeries and hybrid operating rooms, is further fueling this segment's growth.

By geography, North America led the surgical imaging market, supported by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, quick adoption of AI-enhanced imaging technologies, and strong healthcare IT connectivity. In 2023, US hospitals conducted over 51 million inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, with many involving image-guided techniques such as intraoperative MRI, cone-beam CT, and 3D fluoroscopy for cardiovascular, orthopedic, and neurosurgical procedures. In 2024, the Cleveland Clinic reported a 4.1% rise in total surgical cases, reflecting increased demand for complex procedures that benefit from advanced intraoperative imaging. The growing use of augmented reality-based surgical navigation, AI-powered image analysis, and hybrid operating room setups further enhanced surgical precision and efficiency, solidifying North America's position as the global leader in surgical imaging.

The report profiles key players such as GE HealthCare (US), Siemens Healthineers AG(Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), and Canon Inc. (Japan).

GE HealthCare (US):

GE HealthCare is a leader in medical technology, specializing in diagnostic imaging, procedural guidance, patient monitoring, and pharmaceutical diagnostics, operating in over 100 countries. It is organized into four main divisions: Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions (AVS), Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. In 2024, the company restructured its Ultrasound business into AVS to better focus on surgical and procedural imaging. Additionally, it announced a €132 million expansion of its contrast media manufacturing facility in Cork, Ireland, to meet global demand. The company also launched CleaRecon?DL, an AI-based CBCT imaging product, in January 2025. The AVS segment provides surgical imaging solutions, including mobile C-arms and AI navigation systems. By integrating advanced imaging hardware with AI-powered surgical workflows, GE HealthCare has gained a competitive edge through subsidiaries like Wipro GE Healthcare in India and maintains a strong market presence across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Siemens Healthineers AG is a leading medical equipment company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, with a strong presence in diagnosis and therapeutic imaging, healthcare information technologies, and advanced therapies. Its Imaging segment includes fluoroscopy, mobile C-arms, and hybrid operating room solutions that target the surgical imaging market in hospitals, surgical centers, and interventional suites. The surgical imaging product line offered by Siemens features high-performance mobile C-arms (including Cios Alpha and Cios Spin) and hybrid OR systems with integrated navigation solutions and 3D planning and imaging capabilities. These solutions are supported by its Syngo software platform, which enables real-time visualization, workflow automation, and image-guided precision in orthopedics, cardiology procedures, and neurosurgery. Siemens Healthineers operates globally in more than 70 countries across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. The company specializes in integrating imaging hardware and digital platforms to enhance surgical procedure outcomes.

