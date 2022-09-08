Supplementary information: Stora Enso acquires Dutch company De Jong Packaging Group to accelerate growth in renewable corrugated packaging

STORA ENSO OYJ INSIDER INFORMATION 8 September 2022 at 16:20 EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplementary information to Stora Enso's stock exchange release published today at 9:00 EEST (link). De Jong Packaging Group's historical financials are in the table below:

De Jong Packaging Group, key figures

EUR million 2020 2021 Net sales 540 683 EBITDA 70 75 Total assets, 31 Dec 186 273 Net debt including IFRS 16 (leases), 31 Dec 88 119 Liabilities related to IFRS 16, 31 Dec 69 69

Unaudited proforma IFRS based upon Dutch GAAP.

Sources: Reports from Seller and due diligence reports from Seller's and Stora Enso's advisors.

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell

Press officer

tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors



STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:

SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj