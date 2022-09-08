Supplementary information: Stora Enso acquires Dutch company De Jong Packaging Group to accelerate growth in renewable corrugated packaging

STORA ENSO OYJ INSIDER INFORMATION 8 September 2022 at 16:20 EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplementary information to Stora Enso's stock exchange release published today at 9:00 EEST (link). De Jong Packaging Group's historical financials are in the table below:

De Jong Packaging Group, key figures

                                   

                                   

                                   

EUR million

                                   

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

2021

 

                                   

                                   

Net sales

                                   

 

 

540

 

 

 

 

683

 

                                   

                                   

EBITDA

                                   

 

 

70

 

 

 

 

75

 

                                   

                                   

Total assets, 31 Dec

                                   

 

 

186

 

 

 

 

273

 

                                   

                                   

Net debt including IFRS 16 (leases), 31 Dec

                                   

 

 

88

 

 

 

 

119

 

                                   

                                   

Liabilities related to IFRS 16, 31 Dec

                                   

 

 

69

 

 

 

 

69

 

Unaudited proforma IFRS based upon Dutch GAAP.
Sources: Reports from Seller and due diligence reports from Seller's and Stora Enso's advisors.

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

