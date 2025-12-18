Change in the composition of Stora Enso's Shareholders' Nomination Board

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 December 2025 at 10:00 EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidium Oy has appointed Matts Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Solidium Oy, as a member of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Stora Enso Oyj on 18 December 2025. Prior to the change, Solidium was represented by Jouko Karvinen.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Stora Enso Oyj consists of the Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors, the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, and two members appointed by the two largest shareholders.

In accordance with the above, the members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board are:

Chair Marcus Wallenberg (Chair of FAM AB's Board of Directors)

Matts Rosenberg (Chief Executive Officer of Solidium)

Kari Jordan (Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors)

Håkan Buskhe (Vice Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors)

