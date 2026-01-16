Sungrow Upgrades Installer Loyalty Program in the UK & Ireland - Sungrow Power Club

MILTON KEYNES, England, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the leading global PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announces the update of the Sungrow Power Club, an enhanced loyalty program designed to better support PV and energy installers in their daily work.

Sungrow Power Club

The program now runs on a revamped digital platform with expanded regional coverage and a broader range of tools and benefits. It aims to make installers' business operations safer, more efficient, and more rewarding, helping partners expand their business and stay ahead in the industry. Free registration is now open for installers in the UK & Ireland regions, with additional countries to follow soon.

Leo Powell, Country Manager of Sungrow UK and Ireland, commented: "The relaunch of the Sungrow Power Club is a significant step for us. With exclusive tools, training, and rewards, we ensure that our partners are always well-equipped to succeed in the industry. We look forward to achieving new milestones together and actively shaping the future of renewable energy."

Numerous Benefits for Installers

Installers who are members of the Sungrow Power Club enjoy numerous advantages, including regular training sessions and webinars, as well as the opportunity to earn official Power Partner certification. Additionally, they gain access to technical and marketing materials and stay informed about new products and program updates.

The upgraded Power Club introduces a new tier and an enhanced rewards system, allowing members to advance to higher levels through activities such as training, installations, and events, which can be redeemed via a comprehensive rewards catalogue. Tailored to local needs with a stronger focus on education, the program makes engagement simple and maximizes value for installers.

Simple and Intuitive Platform

The Sungrow Power Club was designed with user-friendliness in mind, including for mobile usage. Registration is free and can also be completed through an existing iSolarCloud account. The platform serves as a centralized hub where installers can access resources, track their progress, and manage points and rewards with ease.

Strong Local Service Orientation

Beyond the Power Club itself, Sungrow has established a comprehensive local service structure across Europe to deliver best-in-class support. This includes extensive technical documentation, a strong sales network, and a dedicated team of experts – such as partner success managers – supporting local distributors, installers, and partners.

For more information about the Sungrow Power Club, membership details, and all program benefits, please visit: https://sungrow.cleanpowerforall.com/en_sungrow_power_club/

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863416/Sungrow_PowerClub.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg