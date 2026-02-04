More Than Powering Today: Sungrow launches Grid-Forming Utility ESS PowerTitan 3.0 in Madrid

"In 2026, Sungrow continues to prioritize Europe as a pivotal market, reinforcing its commitment through a robust localized service infrastructure," said James Li, Vice President of Sungrow Europe, responsible for ESS. "Sungrow's European operations rely on a service network supported by over 280 engineers, 5 repair workshops, 14 service warehouses, and over 220 service partners. Looking ahead, we will be continuously advancing our European presence through strategic partnerships and next-generation technologies focused on supporting the continent's green energy transition."

According to SolarPower Europe (SPE), the cumulated EU PV capacity reached 406 GW in 2025. The integration of renewables into the power system brings some challenges like grid congestions, increasing curtailment or the negative prices. SPE states that the need of flexible Power demand will rise to 40% by 2030. Therefore, the deployment of large-scale BESS is crucial. According to SPE, more that 26GWh of BESS were deployed in 2025 with utility exceeding residential systems for the first time. SPE sees an average of 30% annual BESS growth until 2030 to 412 GWh.

PowerTitan 3.0: Next-Generation Utility ESS

PowerTitan 3.0 was designed to be a forerunner in facing the challenges of a modern energy system. A single 20-foot container integrates 1.78 MW PCS with 7.14 MWh batteries, enabling a 4-hour configuration where one block reaches 7.2 MW/28.5 MWh. It features 600Ah+ stacked battery cells, supporting a 2-8hour duration. The stacked battery cells provide higher safety and efficiency and contribute to a system-level round-trip efficiency (RTE) of 92%.

PowerTitan 3.0 is pre-installed and -commissioned at the factory thanks to its AC block design and also supports self-configuration and self-checks within one hour. This enables a 1 GWh project to be deployed in just 12 days. The system operates without derating at temperatures as low as -40°C, making it suitable for Nordic and Alpine regions, as well as for coastal and high-humidity areas.

Single-Platform Design for DC-Coupled PV-ESS Solution

Together with the PowerTitan 3.0 Sungrow introduced the Single-Platform Design for DC-Coupled PV-ESS Solution, featuring a 1+X modular inverter with a dedicated energy storage interface, PowerTitan 3.0 with a built-in DC/DC module, and a self-developed PV-ESS Synergy Management System. The integrated architecture not only enables a long discharge duration of up to 8 hours, and offers a flexible ESS power ratio up to 100%, but also delivers system-level cost optimization.

Designed to meet the demands of the market, it empowers effective energy arbitrage by capitalizing on peak/valley tariff differentials and enhances grid compatibility through optimized dispatch. To date, Sungrow's DC-coupled solution has been deployed in over 90 projects across more than 10 countries.

Grid-Forming Technology: A milestone for the energy transition

Grid-forming technology is becoming a key enabler of resilient and stable power systems. At the summit, Dr. Henry Liu, Director of Sungrow's Grid Solution Department, highlighted its growing role in supporting renewables-rich grids and meeting evolving EU standards. Sungrow presented its core capabilities, including voltage and frequency support, oscillation damping, GW-level black start, and system strength support. These capabilities have been validated in landmark projects, including the 7.8 GWh project in Saudi Arabia - world's largest grid-forming energy storage plant.

Global expertise and local footprint

Active in Europe since 2011, Sungrow has expanded its regional presence to 25 local offices, two R&D centers, 26 warehouses and three Training & Technology and Service Centers, with its European headquarters located in Munich, Germany. Recent flagship projects include one of the largest BESS project in mainland Europe in Belgium (800MWh), the Bramley ESS project in the UK (330MWh), the northernmost PV project in Finland (70 MW), and a 70 MW Hybrid Project in Turkey.

