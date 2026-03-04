Sungrow Secures Top Rank Again in BloombergNEF's 2025 Inverter Bankability Survey

HEFEI, China, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, has once again been named the global No.1 bankable brand in BloombergNEF's (BNEF) 2025 Inverter Bankability Survey, with 100% recognition in survey responses. This marks the sixth time Sungrow has earned the prestigious No.1 ranking, reinforcing its industry leadership and the unwavering trust in its products across the global renewable energy market.

Sungrow 2025 BNEF Bankability Survey

The BNEF Bankability Survey is a key benchmark in the renewable energy industry, reflecting the financial stability and trustworthiness of inverter suppliers. The Survey covers multiple dimensions, including manufacturer's warranty, customer support and services, Lead times, etc. This continued acknowledgment from BNEF underscores the market's constant trust in Sungrow and positions the company as the top preferred partner for solar projects. It signals that adopting Sungrow inverters in renewable projects increases the likelihood of securing long-term loans from banking institutions, thereby ensuring sustained financial stability and benefits for our clients.

"Our power electronic converters installation in 2025 is over 1000 GW," said Lee Zhang, President of Sungrow Utility PV BU, "To date, Sungrow has cumulatively installed over 660GW of PV inverters worldwide. With over 7600+ personnel in the R&D team and 4 manufacturing bases worldwide, we continue to strengthen our role as a trusted and reliable partner in the global transition to clean energy."

Moving forward, Sungrow will continue to deepen its global partnerships and drive technological innovation to support the world's transition to a sustainable, low-carbon energy future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925591/Sungrow_BNEF.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg