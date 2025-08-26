Sungrow Tackles Middle East and Africa's Extreme Heat with Launch of 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system provider, unveiled its latest innovation – the 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter – during the 2025 MEA PV & ESS Summit held in Dubai. Tailored to the harsh desert environment in MEA, the new inverter is designed for stable full-load operation at 52°C, with a scalable block design from 780kW up to 9.375MW. Featuring significant upgrades in system availability, safety, and grid adaptability, the 1+X 2.0 sets new benchmarks for utility-scale solar projects in the MEA.

Designed for Extreme Heat and Sandstorms

Stable Operation at 52°C, Reliable Power Throughout the Lifecycle

Middle Eastern summers can exceed 52°C, and utility-scale PV plants act as massive heat sources, driving internal temperatures even higher, with notable differences across PV array blocks within the same plant. Traditional inverters often suffer derating or shortened lifespans under such conditions.

Sungrow's 1+X 2.0 addresses this challenge with high-performance components, efficient heat exchangers, and built-in safety margins across all critical parts. Its unique dual-duct cooling system separates hot and cold airflow, eliminating thermal interference, while redundant thermal design ensures continuous full-power operation.

The inverter has passed high-temperature and irradiation tests, and wind-direction disturbance tests, proving its durability in desert heat. With these innovations, the 1+X 2.0 delivers stable, full-power performance even at 52°C.

IP66 Protection: Resistant to Sandstorms

With a fully sealed design, high-level protective materials, and a self-cleaning air duct system, the 1+X 2.0 keeps internal components clean even during prolonged sandstorms. The inverter has successfully endured 100 days of onsite sandstorm testing including 45 days of severe sandstorms, emerging dust-free inside and maintaining stable power output—demonstrating reliability under the Middle East's year-round sand and dust conditions.

Advanced Modularity: Higher Availability, Faster Maintenance

Small Module, Mega Impact

The 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter provides increased modularity compared to the previous version. With each unit rated at 780kW, the inverter provides flexible scalability from 780kW to 9.375MW (single unit to 12 units in parallel). This results in great flexibility which covers various scenarios.

Plug-and-Play Design, 70% Faster O&M

The product's split modular design isolates critical components (IGBTs, capacitors) in the upper inverter module for quick field replacement. Weighing just 105kg—lighter than mainstream string inverters—each module is easy to handle and replace.

The replacement time of the upper module is slashed to one hour per module swap—the easy O&M enables field engineers to perform quick replacements. With the intelligent diagnostics function, the 1+X Modular Inverter provides real-time fault identification, eliminating manual troubleshooting and delays, accelerating repairs, and minimizing reliance on manpower.

Holistic Intelligent DC-Side Safety Management System: Eliminating Fire Risks

Addressing the industry's top challenge—most PV system faults originate in DC circuits. The DC faults may result in short-circuit, arcing, or even fire. The 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter is providing a holistic AI-driven DC-side safety management system to solve the issue:

Dual DC Arc Protection System

When an arc fault is detected, the combiner box reliably disconnects the faulty circuit within 40 milliseconds , blocking fire risks at the source. Simultaneously, via inverter cluster control technology, other combiner boxes in the same block are synchronously shut down in tandem to prevent any fault contribution.

When an arc fault is detected, the combiner box reliably disconnects the faulty circuit within , blocking fire risks at the source. Simultaneously, via inverter cluster control technology, other combiner boxes in the same block are synchronously shut down in tandem to prevent any fault contribution. Terminal Overheating Protection System

A high-precision temperature sensor network is deployed to monitor inverter terminal temperatures in real-time. Upon detecting abnormal temperatures, the corresponding circuit is immediately disconnected, eliminating fire risks caused by poor electrical contact.

A high-precision temperature sensor network is deployed to monitor inverter terminal temperatures in real-time. Upon detecting abnormal temperatures, the corresponding circuit is immediately disconnected, eliminating fire risks caused by poor electrical contact. Pioneering the pyro fuse protection

Accurately detects 15 fault types (short-circuit, arc, overload, etc.) and disconnects within 2ms, protecting the equipment from damage.

Optimizing LCOE: More Power, Lower Cost

Microgrid Capability: Diesel-Free Commissioning

1+X Modular Inverter 2.0 can form a microgrid within or across blocks, providing power for construction and commissioning without diesel generators. For example, a 1GW project in the Middle East with this technology achieved grid connection 30 days ahead of schedule, generating 2.9 million USD in additional revenue, significantly reducing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).

1+X Modular Inverter 2.0 can form a microgrid within or across blocks, providing power for construction and commissioning without diesel generators. For example, a 1GW project in the with this technology achieved grid connection 30 days ahead of schedule, generating in additional revenue, significantly reducing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). Enhanced System Economics

Larger block designs, longer string access, and MPLC communication reduce initial investment. For example, a 1GW solar plant can save up to USD 3.24 million in CAPEX. Combined with intelligent diagnostics function, simplified O&M and night-time medium voltage disconnection, the solution also significantly lowers OPEX.

Grid-Forming Technology: Enabling Solar-Plus-Storage Future

Equipped with Sungrow's solar grid-forming technology, the inverter ensures seamless operation in both strong and weak grids. 1+X Modular Inverter 2.0 is compatible with both DC- and AC-coupled solar-plus-storage solutions, further relieving grid absorption stress. The DC-coupled solution with this new product is more efficient and cost-effective, enabling an initial investment reduction of over 10% and system conversion efficiency enhanced by 5% compared to traditional AC-coupled solutions. The solution enables 100% grid-forming capability based on AC capacity, making it a solar-plus-storage generator.

A Decade of Commitment to the MEA

With over 20GW of solar projects delivered across the MEA, Sungrow has been deeply rooted in the region for a decade. The launch of the 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter reaffirms the company's commitment to driving the MEA's energy transition with innovation, reliability, and sustainability.

