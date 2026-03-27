Sungrow Announces 1,155 MWh C&I BESS Partnership in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, has signed a landmark agreement with Herholdt's Group, its official distribution partner in South Africa, to deploy a total of 1,155 MWh of commercial and industrial (C&I) battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Sungrow & Herholdt's Signing

This agreement marks a significant milestone in Sungrow's expansion in the South African market and reflects the growing demand for reliable and flexible energy solutions across the commercial and industrial sectors. It also highlights strong market confidence in Sungrow's advanced storage technologies and its ability to deliver solutions tailored to local applications.

The deployment will be carried out in phases, with projects rolled out across South Africa to support a wide range of C&I use cases. Leveraging Sungrow's advanced BESS solutions, the systems are designed to enhance power reliability, improve energy efficiency, and support the integration of renewable energy for businesses.

"Sungrow has been operating in South Africa for 9 years and has built a strong regional presence to support projects across the continent." said Nigel, President of Sungrow Sub-Saharan Africa, "We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Herholdt's Group as we continue to grow the C&I energy storage market in South Africa. This agreement reflects our shared confidence in the long-term potential of the C&I segment, as well as strong recognition of Sungrow's solutions in delivering reliable and scalable energy storage for local applications."

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

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