Sungrow and ENGIE complete first 400 MWh of Europe's largest battery storage project

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, announced last month the successful grid connection of the first 400MWh of ENGIE's 200MW/800MWh battery energy storage project in Vilvoorde, Belgium. The largest of its kind on mainland Europe, the project utilizes 320 units of Sungrow's innovative PowerTitan liquid-cooled battery storage units.

Sungrow and ENGIE Complete First 400 MWh ESS Project

The second and final phase of this 200MW/800MWh battery energy storage project is set to connect to the grid by the end of 2025. The two-phase development is set to enhance grid stability and provide reliable, clean energy for up to 96,000 households in Belgium.

"Battery storage is one of the most critical, yet often overlooked, components of a successful energy transition. This project is a key demonstration of how Sungrow's technology provides the grid flexibility that is essential for the next phase of Europe's renewable energy journey," said Moritz Rolf, Vice President of Sungrow Europe, responsible for the business in DACH, BeNeLux, Nordics, and Turkey. "Our strategic and successful partnership with ENGIE on the Vilvoorde project, emphasizes the important role of battery storage in delivering clean power for all, and strengthens our commitment to the European market."

Optimistic step forward for modern energy infrastructure

The Vilvoorde project represents an optimistic step forward in modernizing Europe's energy infrastructure as the continent works towards its 2050 sustainability goals. By absorbing surplus energy during periods of high production and releasing it back to the grid when demand is high, large-scale battery storage ensures flexible, but stable electricity supply from renewable sources. This installation of a large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) serves as a blueprint for effectively integrating renewable energy into legacy infrastructure – balancing the grid and mitigating issues with net congestion.

Safe, smart and efficient BESS

Both phases of the ENGIE project are enabled by Sungrow's PowerTitan units deployed on-site. Sungrow's BESS solutions are engineered with compact design for quick deployment and operational efficiency – both of which are critical factors for large-scale infrastructure. The system's slim design optimizes land use and features intelligently connected, liquid-cooled technology, ensuring a temperature-controlled, cost-effective, and reliable system. These technological elements guarantee a safe and sustainable integration of large-scale energy storage into the power grid.

"With the first series of batteries now operational in Vilvoorde, ENGIE is delivering part of the additional flexibility the electricity grid requires to balance supply and demand. The efficient construction of this battery park is only possible thanks to strong partnerships. By working hand in hand with trusted and innovative partners such as Sungrow, we can continue to accelerate the integration of renewables into the grid, and help deliver a more reliable, sustainable and affordable energy system," said Vincent Verbeke, CEO of ENGIE Belgium.

Strong local presence

Sungrow has established a strong local presence in the BeNeLux region, with a dedicated team providing technical support, sales, and after-sales services with its main offices as well as an RnD center in Amsterdam. The company also takes part in the important industry events like Intersolution or Laadinfra congress and hosts own events like an EV Charging Summit in Amsterdam in October. This strong local presence ensures that Sungrow can offer timely and effective solutions to its partners, reinforcing its commitment to the renewable energy sector in BeNeLux.

Please find more information about the project here: CASE STUDY.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

