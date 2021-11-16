Sun Care Products Market Size Worth $14.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sun care products market is expected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. Sun care products are gaining popularity among consumers owing to the rising awareness of the effects of UV rays on the human skin. Moreover, consumers' concerns about the signs of skin aging due to increased sun exposure are expected to drive the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

The adult sun cream segment dominated the market and accounted for a 69.4% share of the overall revenue in 2020. Increasing trend of tan lines without actually going out in the sunlight is expected to drive the market

In terms of distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarket segment accounted for a 48.5% share of the overall revenue in 2020

Europe held the largest revenue share of 35.1% in 2020, due to growing awareness among consumers in the region regarding the benefits of using sunscreen products

Product innovation and new launches emerged as the key strategy deployed by majority of market players to stay abreast of the competition

Read 80 page market research report, "Sun Care Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Pharmacy & Drug Store, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The adult sun cream held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Sun cream for adults is used to prevent the skin from sunburn and early signs of aging such as wrinkles and leathery skin. The ability to protect against a high risk of skin cancer, skin discoloration, and inflammation is expected to improve sales in the coming years.

The hypermarket and supermarket segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. A large number of consumers prefer buying sunscreen products from hypermarkets and supermarkets due to the shopping experience offered by these stores. The ability to physically verify these products, along with expert assistance, is another major factor contributing to this distribution channel's growth.

Europe made the largest contribution to the global market in 2020. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the harmful effects of prolonged sun exposure on the skin has helped boost product demand across the region. Furthermore, an increasing number of products that offer various additional benefits such as dark spot reduction, anti-aging have further fueled product demand.

The market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Beiersdorf AG, Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., L'oreal, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Burt's Bees, Bioderma Laboratories, Unilever are among the prominent players in the global market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sun care products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Sun Care Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Adult Sun Cream



Baby Sun Cream



After Sun



Fake Tan/Self Tan



Tanning

Sun Care Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hypermarket & supermarket



Pharmacy & drug store



Specialty store



Online



Others

Sun Care Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Sun Care Products Market

Beiersdorf AG

Groupe Clarins

Johnson & Johnson

Coty Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

L'oreal

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Burt's Bees

Bioderma Laboratories

Unilever

