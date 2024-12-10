Sumsub Expands African Digital Accessibility with Three Indigenous Languages

Global verification leader empowering businesses across Africa with tailored verification solutions via its multilingual Web SDK platform for a diverse digital landscape

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub, a leading full-cycle KYC, KYB and AML solutions provider, is proud to announce the addition of Swahili, Zulu and Hausa languages to its Web SDK platform which already has Arabic, French, English, and Portuguese, thus making user and business verification available in seven languages widely spoken across the African continent. This strategic development underscores Sumsub's commitment to delivering user-friendly, localized solutions tailored to the diverse audiences of the African market.

According to Sumsub 2024 Identity Fraud Report , the average identity fraud rate in Africa increased by 167% from 2023 to 2024, combined with a noticeable deepfake growth of 393% YoY across the region. These alarming trends highlight both the growth of the online economy and the urgent need for robust fraud prevention and verification solutions.

With Africa's rapid digital transformation and growing demand for efficient verification services, Sumsub's multilingual Web SDK enhances accessibility and convenience for businesses and their customers. The platform empowers users to complete identity verification seamlessly in their preferred language, ensuring smoother onboarding processes across industries such as fintech, crypto, iGaming, edtech, online dating, and more.

Sumsub's localized Web SDK supports the company's broader vision of fostering digital inclusion, trust and security in online interactions. By catering to linguistic and cultural preferences, Sumsub aims to strengthen its presence across African markets, enabling companies and individuals to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and challenging regional economy.

Hannes Bezuidenhout, Sumsub's VP of Sales for Africa, commented:

"Africa is a vibrant and diverse market, with each country presenting unique opportunities for business expansion. By adding Swahili, Zulu and Hausa to our Web SDK verification platform, we're showing our dedication to meeting the region's specific needs. We've started with these three indigenous languages, but are working on further expanding this list to make sure that in the future more users from Africa will be able to undergo KYC in their native tongue. This initiative reflects Sumsub's mission to provide high-quality verification services that empower businesses to grow while protecting users from digital fraud."

Sumsub is committed to bringing top digital onboarding products to African markets, with a compliant Non-Doc Identity Verification available for users in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, and instant geo-based address validation accessible across the continent.

For more information about Sumsub's multilingual Web SDK and its verification solutions, please go to https://sumsub.com/za/kyc-compliance/

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification and ongoing monitoring platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, Fraud Prevention and Travel Rule solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 2,500 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Huobi, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099263/Sumsub_Logo.jpg